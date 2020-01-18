Monday, Jan. 6
12:28 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 900 block of Fifth Street SW on a report of a possible domestic assault occurring. Upon investigation, a suspect was identified, but no arrests have been made in the case.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
10:22 a.m. — SPD officers responded to the 900 block of South Central Avenue on a report of a burglary to a residence. Officers took a report and the matter is under investigation.
7:36 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call from a county resident who said they were receiving phone calls requesting personal information because their Social Security number had been compromised. The caller was informed that is not how SS would contact someone and advised not to give any personal information out.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
1:40 p.m. — RCSO received a call about possible suspicious drug-related activity happening east of the MDU bridge. Information was taken and more patrol was provided for the area.
7:34 p.m. — SPD and RCSO responded to the 700 block of Sixth Street SE on a report of domestic disturbance possibly involving a shooting. After investigation, SPD determined an assault occurred, but did not involve a fire arm. An adult female was arrested and incarcerated.
Thursday, Jan. 9
6:51 p.m. — SPD responded to the 200 block of Ninth Avenue NW on a report of a possible fight occurring at a residence. Upon arrival, officers found an argument had occurred between a parent and a child with yelling and doors slammed. No further action was taken.
Friday, Jan. 10
10:03 a.m. — SPD officers spoke with a complaining party by phone was said they were receiving harassing messages via Facebook and text that were threatening to share nude photographs if the person didn’t send money. The person knew it was a scam and notified law enforcement.
Saturday, Jan. 11
11:50 p.m. — SPD and RCSO responded to Super Pumper on the report of an armed robbery. Two masked suspects entered the store, demanded cash and assault the clerk at gunpoint. The suspects were apprehended on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
11:52 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 1000 block of Fifth Street SW on a report of yelling and screaming from a residence. Officers found the incident to be only verbal and no crime had occurred. No further action was taken.