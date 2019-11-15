Sunday, Nov. 3
8:46 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) received a report from an individual who found a window broken out of their vehicle. The cause of the broken window was unknown and the victim decided not to pursue charges.
Monday, Nov. 4
5:57 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and SPD received a report of a potential traffic hazard on Highway 16. The area was on the outskirts of city limits, but at the request of RCSO, an SPD officer removed a chair found in the road.
7:43 a.m. — SPD officers were flagged down on Central Avenue by a person complaining of speeding sand and water haulers. Extra patrol in the area was provided.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
5:30 a.m. — RCSO deputy traveling on Highway 16 south near CR 106 observed a motorist parked on the side of the road. The deputy stopped to see if they needed help, but the driver said he couldn’t see and was cleaning off his windshield.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
1:38 p.m. — RCSO received a report near CR 125 and CR 349 about a possible gas leak. The utility company was already on their way and arrived shortly after deputies. RCSO evacuated the home and the utility company replace a regulator valve.
2:32 p.m. — SPD received a complaint of a vehicle speeding by the Catholic church. Officers located the vehicle and the driver received a verbal warning.
Thursday, Nov. 7
9:39 a.m. — RCSO received a report of a burglary from a business near CR 123 and CR 351. The person stated on Nov. 3 they noticed two missing generators valued total at $1,800. The matter is under investigation.
8:38 p.m. — SPD received a report of a burglary when a person had returned home after being gone for a few days and noticed an open window and items missing. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Nov. 8
6:55 p.m. — SPD performed a welfare check on an individual who was reportedly in emotional distress. Officers found the person to be ok.
Saturday, Nov. 9
4:31 a.m. — SPD received a report of a male walking down Sunflower Lane yelling profanities. Officers located who they believed to be the subject walking down West Holly. He was under the age of 21 and intoxicated. The male was arrested for unlawful possession of intoxicating substances under the age of 21.
2:07 p.m. — RCSO received a report near CR 123 and CR 351 of an individual at a residence who was not supposed to be there. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the individual had an outstanding warrant on unrelated charges and was placed under arrest.