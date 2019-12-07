Sunday, Nov. 24
10:50 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to the 300 block of Seventh Avenue SW on a report of a vehicle break-in. An officer took a report, but there are no leads at this time.
Monday, Nov. 25
1:57 p.m. — While on patrol, an SPD officer was flagged down at the intersection of East Main Street and Ninth Avenue NE. The stop sign had been struck and was facing the wrong direction. The matter was investigated, but there is no known information about who hit the stop sign.
5:43 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a report of a hurt deer in the east lane of Highway 16 South. A deputy located the deer, who by then was deceased. The animal was moved off the road.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
7:39 a.m. — RCSO received a report of harassment from a caller who said a woman she had issues with in 2007 had resurfaced and was following her and calling her names. The woman did not know the name of the suspected harasser and deputies could not locate a police report on the incident from 2007. The caller was advised to contact law enforcement if the harassment continued.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
8:52 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a report of a possible drunk driver heading south on Lincoln Avenue. Officers patrolled the immediate and surrounding area, but were unable to locate a vehicle matching the reported description. Dispatch contacted Montana Highway Patrol and advised them of the vehicle in case they headed out of town.
9:50 a.m. — RCSO received a report of a speeding driver on Highway 16 North. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle in the area reported.
11:04 p.m. — While on patrol, SPD officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind a building on the 300 block of 10th Avenue SE. An officer found the vehicle to be unoccupied and no further action was taken.
Thursday, Nov. 28
6:39 p.m. — SPD officers received a call from a concerned citizen who said a person they knew was making possibly suicidal comments. Officers located the person in question, who was found to be with family and all was well.
Friday, Nov. 29
6:30 p.m. — RCSO received a report from a citizen who said a person in the Town Pump casino was acting suspiciously and possibly selling drugs. Deputies responded to the casino and found the suspect had already left. They spoke to employees, who recalled the reported woman, but did not see any suspicious activity. No further action was taken.
Saturday, Nov. 30
1:28 a.m. — SPD officers responded to a hotel on South Central Avenue on a report of possible domestic disturbance. Officer investigated and ultimately arrested a male on charges of partner family member assault.
1:34 p.m. — RCSO received a report from a caller concerned about a suspicious vehicle near CR 123 and CR 351. Deputies responded, but did not locate any vehicles at the reported location.
Total calls: 273 Jail count: 33