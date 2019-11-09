Sunday, Oct. 27
12:58 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Street SW after receiving a report from a woman complaining of a fight with her boyfriend. Upon investigation, it was determined no crime had occurred.
Monday, Oct. 28
3:07 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies responded near CR 349 and Highway 23 on a report from a man who said his wife had punched him in the back. The female was arrested for partner family member assault.
10:59 p.m. — SPD officers on patrol by the high school observed a person pulling on the doors. It was determined to be a janitor making sure the doors were locked.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
2:55 p.m. — RCSO deputies received a report from a person who had received a call from someone claiming to be with AT&T. No personal information was given to the suspected scammer.
5:42 p.m. — SPD officers responded to a report from a concerned citizen about a person who was making suicidal comments on social media. Officers investigated and upon making contact with the individual, determined the threats had no merit. The person was not a threat to themselves or others. However, officers did arrest the individual and another person for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
5:44 p.m. — SPD officers responded to West Holly and Airport Road on the report of propane tanks in the road. Officers removed the tanks.
11:12 p.m. — RCSO deputies responded to Highway 16 south near mile marker 35/36 regarding cows out of a fence. Deputies were unable to locate the stealthy cattle.
Thursday, Oct. 31
3:42 p.m. — SPD officers responded the Sidney Health Center emergency room after receiving a report of a sex crime victim. The matter is currently under investigation.
4:59 p.m. — RCSO deputies responded to Highway 16 south near mile marker 36 on a report of a vehicle speeding and passing multiple vehicles. Deputies located the vehicle but found no reason to stop the vehicle.
Friday, Nov. 1
9:02 p.m. — RCSO deputies received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 200 north. Deputies were out of position and unable to locate the vehicle.
10:46 p.m. — SPD officers responded to Sidney Apartments on a report of a loud television or music coming from a neighboring unit. Officers made contact and the person agreed to turn down the noise.
Saturday, Nov. 2
11:26 p.m. — SPD received a report of a juvenile who was supposed to be home and wasn’t. Officers responded to various locations around town and ultimately the youth was returned home.
Total number of calls: 322