Sunday, Dec. 8
1:05 p.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to a disturbance call at a hotel on Holly Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a person believed to be intoxicated who was issued a trespassing warning. The individual was given a courtesy ride to their place of residence.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
3:50 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 500 block of Ninth Avenue SE on the report of a vandalized vehicle. Officers took a report, which detailed someone drilling holes in the gas tank of the car. The matter is currently under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 12
10:13 a.m. — SPD received a call from an individual who wanted to report a phone scam involving Publisher’s Clearing House. The caller did not provide the scammer any personal information and a report was taken.
5:10 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 800 block of Ninth Street SW and spoke with a party who made a complaint about unwanted email contact with another individual. Upon investigation, officers determined no crime had been committed and no further action was taken.
Friday, Dec. 13
4:29 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the 400 block of Third Avenue SW after a person reported the odor of marijuana at an apartment building. Upon investigation, officers were unable to determine where the odor was coming from and no further action was taken.
Saturday, Dec. 14
12:10 a.m. — SPD officers on patrol found a man behind the Club Tavern urinating on a snowbank. He was identified and warned about his actions and no further action was taken.
Total calls: 247
Richland County Sheriff’s Department was unavailable for dispatch report this week.