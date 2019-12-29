Sunday, Dec. 15
6:34 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a business location on a report of possible vandalism; a window was found broken. There did not appear to be entry into the business and upon further investigation, the window was believed to have possibly been broken out by passing vehicles and/or road vibrations.
5:26 p.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) responded near CR 350 and CR 130 on the request of a welfare check. A caller was concerned about a resident, an older male, who hadn’t been seen for a while. The man was found to be fine.
Monday, Dec. 16
1:14 p.m. — RCSO responded to a call about a gray van driving recklessly, headed south on Highway 16 near mile marker 49. Traffic was forced to the side of the road, including a semi-truck in the oncoming lane when the van was passing another vehicle. RCSO didn’t have a deputy in the area, but notified Montana Highway Patrol.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
11:09 a.m. — SPD officers responded to an apartment complex regarding a man flipping off the complainant. The man had parked in the complainant’s designated spot, had been asked to move his vehicle and flipped off the rightful parker on his way out of the lot. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
7:08 p.m. — SPD received a call of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers had a plate number, but could not locate the vehicle on the road or at the residence. No further action was taken.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
5:26 a.m. — While on patrol, a RCSO deputy came upon a dead deer on Highway 16 South near CR 117. The deer was successfully removed from the roadway.
Thursday, Dec. 19
6:44 p.m. — RCSO received a call reporting a hit and run on Highway 200. The caller was met by a white Ford pickup who sideswiped them and kept going. The reporting party turned onto CR 350, but didn’t want to stop to talk to a deputy because he believed he had two warrants. Instead, the caller said he would call if he was able to catch up to the pickup. Deputies responded to the area, but were unable to locate either party.
Friday, Dec. 20
6:52 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the parking lot at Fox Run on a report of a possible domestic situation. A male and female were located and upon further investigation, the female was arrested on the charge of partner/family member assault.
Saturday, Dec. 21
2:24 a.m. — SPD officers arrested a 42-year-old female, who was taken into custody at the county jail. During booking, detention staff located unidentified drugs and drug paraphernalia, which was turned over to RCSO. The items were sent to the state lab for proper substance identification.
6:34 p.m. — SPD responded to a residence on the southeast side of town after reports of a loud boom that shook a building. Other callers reported fireworks around the same time. Officers cited a person for setting off fireworks.
10:28 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Ranger Lounge after a fight was reported. One person was arrested, cited for disorderly conduct, and incarcerated.
11:35 p.m. — RCSO received an anonymous call about a possibly intoxicated driver on CR 350 and CR 130. Deputies arrived within minutes, but were unable to locate the described vehicle.