Sunday, Nov. 17
12:29 a.m. — Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a report of debris on Highway 16 near CR 118. Upon arrival, a deputy found pieces of a semi tire on the road and was able to clear the lanes.
11:16 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) received a report of stolen items from a vehicle located on the 700 block of West Holly. The matter is under investigation.
Monday, Nov. 18
2:32 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a theft on a farmstead located in the northwest part of Richland County, near CR 142 and CR 304. Missing items included generators, battery charges and miscellaneous tools. Inventory of missing items is still being taken and they are believed to have gone missing between Nov. 6 and Nov. 18. The matter is under investigation.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
8:44 a.m. — SPD responded to the area of North Central Avenue on a report of drugs being found in a hotel room, along with drug paraphernalia. The matter is currently under investigation.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
4:24 p.m. — RCSO received a report about a cow on the road on Highway 201 near mile marker 57. Deputies were able to make contact with the landowner, who retrieved the cow from the road.
7:47 p.m. — SPD received a request for a welfare check on the 200 block of Fifth Street SW. The person was found to be fine and no further action was needed.
Thursday, Nov. 21
3:55 p.m. — RCSO received a report at the Law and Justice Center from a person who felt threatened on social media. Deputies determined it did not qualify as a threat, but advised the person to seek an order of protection if they felt unsafe. No further action was taken.
8:28 p.m. — SPD received a call reporting a possibly intoxicated driver of a taxi service in town. The caller refused to provide any further details about the matter, thus SPD did not have enough information to pursue the call.
Friday, Nov. 22
3:59 p.m. — RCSO received a call about a white car with North Dakota plates swerving on the road on Highway 16 North near CR 128. Deputies arrived at the scene minutes later, but were unable to locate the vehicle matching the provided description.
11:12 p.m. — SPD received a report from a witness who said their girlfriend’s ex showed up while they were out and slapped a drink out of her hand, spilling the drink. Officers explained options, but they didn’t want to pursue charges.
Saturday, Nov. 23
4:24 p.m. — RCSO responded to a report of a traffic hazard on Highway 200 North. Upon arrival, the deputy found an unknown liquid, but it did not qualify as a traffic hazard.
11:07 p.m. — SPD responded to a restaurant on South Central Avenue after a server called about an unruly patron who was making her uncomfortable. The customer left before police arrived, but the server asked that the situation be documented.