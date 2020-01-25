Sunday, Jan. 12
5:04 a.m. — Sidney Police Department (SPD) responded to the 900 block of 15th Street SW for a report of loud music coming from a neighbor. Officers were not able to hear loud music or noise and no further action was taken.
Monday, Jan. 13
6:42 a.m. — A Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputy noticed an open building while on patrol near CR 121. The door on a water disposal site was open. The deputy checked the building and everything appeared to be fine.
2:07 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a reckless driver on Highway 23 and CR 350. A maroon Ford Expedition didn’t stop at the intersection stop sign. Deputies located the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who was issued a citation for not stopping.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
11:43 a.m. — RCSO received a call from a resident near CR 352 and Highway 201 who reported the license plate had been taken off their trailer. The plate was entered into the system as a stolen plate.
6:53 p.m. — SPD received a call from a father indicating that his juvenile child had left the residence and was refusing to return. Before police could arrive, the child had returned. Officers investigated, but determined no further action was needed.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
12:57 p.m. — SPD officers responded to the Shops at Fox Run and met with a representative from the Red Box located outside Reynolds. The screen had been broken on the movie rental machine. The matter is under investigation, although there are no suspects at this time.
4:25 p.m. — RCSO deputy saw a person walking near Highway 16 South and CR 119. Due to the freezing, below-zero temperatures, the deputy stopped to make sure the person was ok. The deputy gave the individual a ride to their destination, as it was a nearby residence.
Thursday, Jan. 16
10:53 a.m. — SPD responded to the 500 block of 35th Avenue NW after receiving a report of a person receiving threatening text messages. The reporting party appeared to be the victim of a scam, and upon noncompliance with the scammer, threats had been made. Law enforcement deemed them not credible threats and the scam is currently under investigation.
10:08 p.m. — RCSO received a report of a possible domestic disturbance in progress near CR 350 and Highway 201. A deputy responded, assisted by Fairview Police Department, and one person was arrested for Partner Family Member Assault.
Friday, Jan. 17
1:22 a.m. — SPD officers were dispatched to the old south Shopko parking lot, where there was a grey car driving recklessly in the parking lot. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle in the area.
Saturday, Jan. 18
10:33 p.m. — RCSO received a call from a citizen who said there was a suspicious vehicle parked at 14th Street SW and Canal Road for about 15 minutes with its parking lights on. Deputies arrived and found a person who was determined to be in physical control of the vehicle. They were charged with operating a vehicle with BAC of 0.08% or greater.