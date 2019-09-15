Sunday, Sept. 1
9:59 a.m. – Sidney Police Department (SPD) received a call from Sidney Health Center (SHC) about a person who had dropped a hatchet on their foot. SHC is required to report penetrating wounds to law enforcement.
1:07 p.m. – SPD received a phone call from a person seeking a protective order. A noncustodial parent was concerned about their child being around a friend of the other parent. Advice was given for how to obtain a protective order.
Monday, Sept. 2
5:30 a.m. – Richland County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received a call of a traffic hazard. A deer was hit on the southbound lane of Highway 200 North. Deputies responded and disposed of the carcass on the side of the road.
7:09 a.m. – RCSO received a report of a moose stuck in a fence on Highway 16 South by CR 334 that appeared to be injured. Deputies went to the scene and dispatched help from Fish and Game, who took over the issue upon arrival. The moose was reportedly pushed out of the fence.
10:08 p.m. – SPD responded to a call at a pizza restaurant about a customer who didn’t pay for their meal. The case was resolved when the patron came back and paid their bill.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
8:06 a.m. – SPD received a call about a vehicle obstructing the view at an intersection in Four Seasons trailer court. Officers responded and requested the vehicle be moved.
10:30 a.m. – RCSO received a report from an adult female who had been sexually assaulted. The location of the crime was found to have taken place in North Dakota and the case was turned over to the proper authorities.
11:54 p.m. – SPD responded to the 400 block of 3rd Avenue SW to assist a person who had fallen and needed help.
12:39 p.m. – SPD officers met with a person at the Law and Justice Center who was concerned they were a victim of identity theft. The matter is currently under investigation.
7:51 p.m. – RCSO and SPD responded to a call from SHC about a person causing a disturbance in the waiting area. Law enforcement talked to the individual, who cooperated and calmed down.
9:23 p.m. – RCSO received a call from a residence near CR 122 and CR 348 about a neighbor who was shining lights from a vehicle at them and playing loud music toward the neighboring property. Deputies arrived and were able to diffuse the situation. The obnoxious activity was ceased.
11:52 p.m. – RCSO and SPD responded to a medical call at SHC, who advised law enforcement of a shooting victim. The matter is under investigation, but appears to be in the realm of accidental.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
10:25 a.m. – SPD officers responded to the 300 block of 4th Street SW for a welfare check at the request of a family who hadn’t heard from a relative for some time. Contact was made and the person was found to be ok.
4:10 p.m. – SPD officers responded to the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue on a report of an individual receiving harassing texts. Officers attempted to make contact with the harassing party. Complainant was advised of steps to prevent contact. No further action was taken.
6:44 p.m. – SPD, upon investigation of the shooting incident from Sept. 3, seized the vehicle of the shooting victim, who was not overly cooperative with investigating officers. The vehicle was believed to be ridden in or driven by the victim and was seen on surveillance. Search of the vehicle is currently pending a search warrant.
10:25 p.m. – SPD responded to a local hotel parking lot on a report of a pickup leaking diesel. Officers made contact and the matter was resolved.
Thursday, Sept. 5
1:46 a.m. – SPD officers observed people in the amphitheater at Veterans Park which was closed. Four males were found to be playing Pokemon Go. They were advised of proper park hours.
6:19 p.m. – SPD officers were dispatched to the area of 14th Street SW and 12th Avenue SW on a report of a tan or green SUV driving recklessly. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
6:31 p.m. – RCSO received a report from South Central Avenue of a hit and run. Someone leaving the location backed into another vehicle. Deputies watched surveillance, found the vehicle and determined it had damage. The matter is still under investigation.
Friday, Sept. 6
8:46 a.m. – RCSO received a report from a person who heard gunshots the night before around 11 p.m. near the trailer park on CR 133. Deputies checked the area but were unable to find anything.
9:54 a.m. – SPD was dispatched to 900 block of South Central on a report of two men about to fight in a parking lot. Officers spoke with one party, who said they were yelling at a coworker to go to work, but nothing physical had occurred. No further action was taken.
1:55 p.m. – SPD officers responded to an area hotel when housekeeping found drug paraphernalia in a room that was recently vacated. The matter is under investigation.
2:29 p.m. – SPD responded to the parking lot of Sidney Apartments on a report of a vehicle hit with no witnesses. The matter is under investigation.
3:10 p.m. – SPD responded to the 300 block of 4th Street SW on a complaint of a wallet being stolen. Two days later, SPD was notified the wallet had been found. Case closed.
6:54 p.m. – RCSO received a complaint of a brown Oldsmobile driving fast in Savage. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle after checking the area.
11:34 p.m. – SPD responded to a motor vehicle accident on the 2100 block of Sunflower Lane. A vehicle had crashed into garbage cans. EMS was also dispatched to the scene.
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:41 a.m. – SPD officers were patrolling the old Reynolds parking lot when they noticed an open door on the building. Officers found no one inside and contacted the responsible party.
10:57 p.m. – SPD responded to the South 40 on a report of a fight. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a number of people and one person was identified as the cause of the majority of the problems. He was asked to leave by the bartenders and officers escorted him outside. He left without incident.
11:17 p.m. – RCSO received a report from a residence in Lambert about a vehicle causing a disturbance on CR 122 and CR 329. Deputies patrolled the area upon arrival and were unable to locate the vehicle.
Total number of calls: 289
Jail count: 20