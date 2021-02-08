A Fairview woman who police say fled the scene of an accident is facing charges, according to police reports.
Megan Lanay Zinke, 32, faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage over $1,000 and a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, in connection with the case.
According to the police report, an accident was reported in the 600 block of Fifth Street at a little after 11 p.m. Jan. 19. The driver of one of the vehicles, which had collided with another, left the scene, but was picked up by someone who notified law enforcement that they had the driver.
Upon making contact with Zinke, an officer had her do a field sobriety test, after which she was taken into custody.
Bobbie Jo Martinez, 45, Sidney, was arrested at 1:11 a.m. Jan. 24 on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence second offense.
According to the police report, an officer on routine patrol in the 100 block saw a vehicle traveling east in the 200 block of East Main with a tail lamp that was not illuminated.
The officer pulled the driver over and noticed signs of alcohol impairment, prompting him to ask the driver to perform a field sobriety test, after which the driver was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $2,085.
Kacey Steven Lawler, 31, Blaisdell, North Dakota, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Jan. 24 on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence third offense.
According to the police report, an officer traveling in the 100 block of Second Street Northwest saw a vehicle being operated by Lawler and knew that Lawler’s license had been suspended.
The officer proceeded to pull Lawler over in the 400 block of West Holly, and they came to stop in the 900 block of that street.
On contact, Lawler admitted he was suspended, the police report says, and the officer noticed signs of alcohol impairment. A field sobriety test was conducted, after which Lawler was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $5,085.
Blessing Lone Bear, 23, Glendive, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. Jan. 25 on a probation pickup and hold and petition for revocation.
According to the police report, Lone Bear called in to the law and justice center to turn herself inn on a pickup and hold warrant issued by Probation and Parole. Lone Bear had a felony warrant out for her arrest out of Glendive District Court on a charge of assaulting a peace officer.
Bond was set for $50,000 on the one charge, but the probation warrant had no bond, pending the outcome of a preliminary hearing.
Brook Sheehan, 21, Crane, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Jan. 26 after she turned herself in on an extra jurisdictional warrant out of Great Falls on charges of obstructing justice and escape by accountability, both felonies.
According to the police report, Sheehan helped someone escape from a pre-release center in Great Falls.
Bond was set at $10,000.
James Dale Sieminski, 42, Helena, was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 27 on suspicion of contempt of court, failure to appear.
According to the police report, Sieminski failed to appear for a status hearing on Sept. 21, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Sept. 23. On Jan. 27, Sidney Police Department was advised by Anaconda Deer Lodge that they had arrested Sieminski on that warrant.
Sieminski was transported to Sidney. Bond was set at $20,000.
Ryan Christopher Buckles, 25, Sidney was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Jan. 17 on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, second offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit on South Central Avenue. An officer pulled him over and, noticing signs of alcohol impairment, directed the driver to perform standardized field sobriety test.
After that the driver was taken into custody. During processing, Buckles provided a breath sample that exceeded .16.
Bond was set at $2,655.
Anessa Larae Cayko, 32, Fairview, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Jan. 17 on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, third offense.
According to the police report, at about 1:57 a.m., a Sidney police officer was notified of a disturbance at a residence. in the 2400 block of Red River Drive. While en route, dispatch advised officers that one of the involed parties had left the residence in a white Ford vehicle and could be intoxicated.
Officers found the vehicle at the intersection of 22nd Avenue Northwest and West Holly Street and pulled the driver over. During contact with the driver, officers noticed signs of alcohol impairment. They had the driver perform standardized field sobriety, after which he was taken into custody. A breath sample from Cayko exceeded .16.
Bond was set at $5,085.
Brandi Marie Brown, 28, Sidney, was arrested at 1:24 a.m. Jan. 23 on suspicion of partner family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member.
According to the police report, Dispatch notified Sidney Police Department of a 911 hangup call originating from an apartment in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue Northwest.
Officers were subsequently notified that contact had been made by telephone with the calling party, who reported a disturbance in progress at the location.
Officers made contact with the involved parties and during the course of that determined there was probable cause to arrest Brown.
No bond was set pending the outcome of a hearing.
Heather Lynn Kelsey, 27, Sidney, was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 23 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drug, narcotic, first offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol at 11:44 a.m. observed a vehicle he recognized from a previous encounter driving on North Central Avenue. The officer was aware that the vehicle’s registration was likely expired, which he subsequently confirmed through Central Dispatch.
After pulling the driver over, the officer noticed signs of possible marijuana impairment. The officer had the driver perform a standardized field sobriety test, after which Kelsey was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $685.
Jason Ray Johnson, 48, Fairview, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 25 on suspicion of theft.
According to the police report, the theft occurred at about 10 p.m. Dec. 6 at Hotel Albert.
Johnson is accused of taking $300 worth of $20 dollar bills from the register, which was under video surveillance at the time.