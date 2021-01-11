Jose Eduardo Garcia, 29, hometown unknown, appeared in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan on Jan. 5 on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Garcia faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release. Garcia was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.
Garcia was indicted on the charges along with Jennifer Ellen Hernandez, 40, Sidney, who appeared in Billings on Dec. 21 before the same judge on charges of onspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
If convicted, she faces a minimum mandatory sentence of at least five years in prison, a $5 million fine, and at least four years supervised release.