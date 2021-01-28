GREAT FALLS — A federal jury today convicted a Wolf Point man of raping and assaulting a woman near Poplar on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in 2017, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said.
The jury found Luke John Scott, Sr., 33, guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and of assault by striking, beating or wounding, a misdemeanor. The three-day trial began on Jan. 26.
Scott faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release.
Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for March 24. Scott was detained.
Scott also is pending sentencing on March 24 in a separate case for assault resulting in serious bodily injury and felony child abuse. A federal jury convicted Scott of those crimes on Nov. 19, 2020.
“Mr. Scott poses a clear danger to women in the community. Violence, including sexual violence, faced by Native American women must stop. We will prosecute those who prey on women to the full extent of the law. I want to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley, the FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement for investigating and prosecuting this case,” Acting U.S. Attorney Johnson said.
At trial, the prosecution presented evidence that on July 7, 2017, Scott approached the victim, identified as Jane Doe, on the street, told her he had a bottle of vodka and that a relative was fishing by the river. The victim went with Scott to the river, where he told her that another person had paid him to get rid of her. Scott tried to choked Jane Doe and then sexually assaulted her. Jane Doe reported the assault to law enforcement and was transported to the hospital in Poplar.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah Paisley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Fort Peck Tribal Law Enforcement.