The jury in the Kyle Severson trial has returned a verdict of mitigated deliberate homicide after deliberating nearly five hours Friday night.
Severson had been accused of the more serious crime of deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Tyler Hayden on July 2, 2019, at the Loaf ’N Jug. Mitigated deliberate homicide is an included, lesser offense .
The lesser crime requires a prison term of not less than two years and not more than 40 years. The maximum fine is up to $50,000.
Judge Olivia Rieger set a hearing to schedule sentencing for 12:15 p.m. Monday, and to discuss a charge that was severed from the case.
The state added a charge of witness tampering to the case in November 2019, alleging he had tried to convince three witnesses to change their stories about the events on July 2.
Rieger, in her instructions to the jury told them to consider the greater offense of deliberate homicide first. Only if they were unable to reach a verdict on the greater charge were they to take up the lesser offense, which includes the mitigating circumstance of extreme mental or emotional distress, for which there is a reasonable excuse.
Neither party bears the burden of proof for evidence of mitigating circumstances.
Defense Attorney Kevin Chapman presented evidence that included videotapes showing Hayden engaged in a violent encounter with Severson prior to the night of July 2.
In that video, the vehicle Hayden was in pulled up beside Severson’s vehicle. He appears to rush the passenger side door, opening it and immediately taking a swing at the person in the seat. He then pulled the passenger out, trading places with him.
Severson testified that Hayden was coming after him at that point.
The incident, which was reported to police, prompted Hayden to start carrying a gun and seek an order of protection, albeit unsuccessfully.
Severson also testified that there had been other incidents between himself and the deceased that caused him to fear Hayden, including an incident where Hayden followed him and cut him off, blocking his way. Severson pepper-sprayed Hayden in that instance, he testified.
Severson admitted, however, that he did not notice if Hayden had a weapon, although his counsel was successful at suggesting there may have been one. Hayden’s friend Dalton Walton, who was present during the shooting, is shown in video coming around the car to pick something up, after which he lets the store clerk know of the shooting, and only then went to his fallen friend.
Watson testified that he had put the gun in the waist band of his sweat pants and that it fallen out when he rushed around the car to aid his friend.
The trial’s proceedings were complicated by a number of side issues, including a burglary of the Severson household by associates of Hayden and his friend Dalton Watson which happened nearly concurrent with the events in the Loaf ’N Jug parking lot.
Watson testified that he had received $300 in cash from the Severson household the night of the shooting in the Taco Johns parking lot, but said he only “put two and two together” later.
Prosecutors, in a side bar, later reported to Rieger that the actual amount Watson received may have been closer to $700.
Chapman has filed a motion against the state alleging a Brady violation related to the burglary, because it was not disclosed to the defense until two or three weeks before the trial.
With the burglary occurring so close to the shooting, that made a phone in police possession that was owned by Watson suddenly more relevant. But getting the records 15 months later with only a few weeks to trial proved problematic and Watson claimed he couldn’t recall the password.
The judge has taken that matter under advisement, but has not issued a finding. Rieger is also planning a hearing for allegations of contempt after the prosecution pursued a line of questioning related to Severson’s medical provider license on cross examination of Severson’s girlfriend Karina Orozco-Angel. Rieger had barred anything related to that as prejudicial.