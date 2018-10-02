Did you know there is an online tool to help you represent yourself in court? The LawHelper is an interactive program that can direct you to info to help you during your day in court. LawHelper can also give you info about renter’s rights and ways to solve problems with your landlord.
To use the LawHelper, visit the Housing section on www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or, apply for help from Montana Legal Services Association at mtlsa.org or 1-800-666-6899.