A Malta woman has been arrested and is facing charges of theft, first offense, criminal mischief less than $1,500, and burglary in relation to an incident last year in June.
Georgeenz Nivens, 38, Malta, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 2 in connection with a theft that police say occurred on June 23 last year. Items that were taken included makeup, pictures, and other miscellaneous items. A burglary charge, which is a felony, stems from entering a residence unlawfully.
According to the police report, Nivens was arrested Feb. 1 in Phillips County, Montana and was subsequently transported to Richland County. Bond was set at $10,000.
Michael Gary Wulf, 35, Lambert, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Jan. 31 on a petition for revocation.
According to the police report, an officer on routine patrol in the 200 block of Second Avenue Northwest recognized Wulf driving a vehicle and knew he had an outstanding warrant.
Wulf was arrested without incident and taken to the Richland county jail for detention.
Bond was set at $20,000.
Mark Alan O’Toole, 44, Sidney was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Jan. 31 on suspicion of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault — purposely or knowingly causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury.
According to the police report, officers on routine patrol on Second Avenue Northwest heard someone yelling profanities at around 1:55 a.m. and stopped to investigate.
They made contact with O’Toole, who failed to comply with an officer’s orders. O’Toole was subsequently taken into custody after a brief struggle. Upon further investigation, police found probable cause that O’Toole had assaulted a patron at the location.
No bond was set pending a preliminary hearing.
Derrick Lee Walla, 38, Sidney, was arrested at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 31 on a failure to appear warrant.
According to the police report, Wall turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center.
Anthony Thomas Dishon, 40, Fairview, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 1 on a summons issued Jan. 26 that charged him with possession of dangerous drugs, methamphetamine. On Feb. 3, Dishon was arrested on charges of failure to obey the conditions of his release.
No bond was set.
Kila Gay Gauthier, 45, Harlowton, was arrested at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 1 on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member.
According to the police report, at 5:25 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a hotel in the 1200 block of South Central Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance. On arrival and further investigation, officers found probable cause to arrest Gauthier for the offense.
She was held without bond pending a hearing.
Cody Francis Sissel, 26, Sidney, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 2 on a petition for revocation.
According to the police report, a warrant was issued from the Seventh Judicial Circuit on Nov. 19 for Sissel’s arrest on a petition of revocation. Sissel turned himself in at the Law and Justice Center.
Bond was set at $50,000.
William Kendall Spears, 29, Sidney, was arrested at 11:27 a.m. on suspicion of destruction of communication device to obstruct/prevent criminal offense report and partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 11th Street Southwest for a report of a man and woman fighting inside a vehicle.
During the course of the investigation the officer found probable cause that Spears had committed the offenses listed. Bond for the obstruction charge was set at $785, but the assault charge has no bond pending a preliminary hearing.
Justin Lee Calvert, 38, Fairview, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Feb. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence, first offense.
According to the police report, officers on routine patrol on Second Street Northwest saw a vehicle traveling on Second Street Southwest with an obstructed rear license plate. The officer pulled the driver over, and during contact with the driver, noticed signs of alcohol impairment. Field sobriety tests were conducted, after which, Calvert was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $685.
Ashley Lynne Torgerson, 29, Sidney, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Feb. 6 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to the police report, at 12:17 a.m. officers on routine patrol in the 400 block of West Main Street saw a vehicle in the 300 block of West Main Street with headlights not turned on.
The officer pulled the driver over, and on contact with the driver, noticed signs of alcohol impairment. After a field sobriety test, Torgerson was taken into custody and bond was set at $685.
Kayland Lee Speldrich, 25, Sidney, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Feb. 6 on an extra-jurisdictional warrant and faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault with bodily fluid, assault on peace officer or judicial officer — non aggravated (minor or no injuries).
According to the police report, officers responded to the 400 block of 600 Avenue Northeast on a report of a possible stolen vehicle. A caller reported that Speldrich had taken the owner’s vehicle without ptermission.
The officer was advised at 8:07 p.m. that Speldrich had returned the vehicle and was still at the residence. Speldrich was taken into custody, as she had a warrant for her arrest out of McKenzie County North Dakota on a charge of failure to appear in a burglary case.
During the course of the arrest, Speldrich resisted going with the officers. While detained, she was also screaming and yelling loud profanities which could be heard by other neighbors, and while being placed into the patrol vehicle, she head butted an officer.
Upon arrival at the Richland County Detention Center she was still acting in a belligerent manner, and spit in an officer’s face.
She is being held without bond.