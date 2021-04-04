On March 15, 2021, Elliott Carstairs Rowe of Miles City was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 15 years suspended for three counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Charges originated from law enforcement conducting multiple investigations into Rowe for distributing methamphetamine in Miles City, Montana. Investigators ultimately purchased a total of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine from Rowe from July, 2019 until October, 2019. Rowe was later arrested on a unrelated warrant and was found to be in possession of an additional 7 grams of methamphetamine.
In early March of 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Rowe’s residence, which he shared with his wife, the Miles City Clerk, Mary Elizabeth Rowe. Law enforcement found 3.5 grams of methamphetamine inside of their residence. Children’s toys on the property were tested by investigators on scene which were later confirmed to be contaminated with methamphetamine.
The Eastern Montana Drug Task Force prioritizes cases involving drug endangered children above all other criminal investigations. According to Custer County Sheriff Pat Roos “Drug violations involving children will be pursued relentlessly to protect those most vulnerable within our community”.
This case was investigated by the Eastern Montana Drug Task Force, the Miles City Police Department, and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by the Custer County Attorney’s Office.