Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 13 new troopers at the 66th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony, including Harris Wilson from Malibu, California, stationed in Sidney. Chief Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion addressed the graduates at the event, which took place at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Helena.
In his remarks, Bennion thanked the graduates for choosing a life of public service. “Montana Highway Patrol troopers may wear green and tan rather than blue, but you stand alongside fellow officers from agencies across Montana to form a thin blue line that protects us from dangers seen and unseen. For that, all of us are deeply grateful for your dedication to community, family, and public safety,” Bennion said.
Other members of the 66th academy class include:
Thomas Bjorkman
Hometown: Lindstrom, Minnesota
Initial station: Lewistown
Thomas Clawson
Hometown: Plentywood, Montana
Initial station: Plentywood
Jared Delaney
Hometown: Park City, Montana
Initial station: Billings
Wyatt Duncan
Hometown: Valdez, Alaska
Initial station: Big Timber
Matthew Hudgins
Hometown: Sacramento, California
Initial station: Billings
Caleb Kadrmas
Hometown: Glendive, Montana
Initial station: Glendive
Andrew Leighton
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Initial station: Bozeman
Hayden Mannetter
Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, California
Initial station: Big Sky
Jacob Parker
Hometown: Bridger, Montana
Initial station: Billings
Aidan Schaffer
Hometown: Barto, Pennsylvania
Initial station: Bozeman
Michael Severson
Hometown: Livingston, Montana
Initial station: Billings
Connor Wager
Hometown: Caroga Lake, New York
Initial station: Livingston