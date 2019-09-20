Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 13 new troopers at the 66th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony, including Harris Wilson from Malibu, California, stationed in Sidney. Chief Deputy Attorney General Jon Bennion addressed the graduates at the event, which took place at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Helena.

In his remarks, Bennion thanked the graduates for choosing a life of public service. “Montana Highway Patrol troopers may wear green and tan rather than blue, but you stand alongside fellow officers from agencies across Montana to form a thin blue line that protects us from dangers seen and unseen. For that, all of us are deeply grateful for your dedication to community, family, and public safety,” Bennion said.

Other members of the 66th academy class include:

Thomas Bjorkman

Hometown: Lindstrom, Minnesota

Initial station: Lewistown

Thomas Clawson

Hometown: Plentywood, Montana

Initial station: Plentywood

Jared Delaney

Hometown: Park City, Montana

Initial station: Billings

Wyatt Duncan

Hometown: Valdez, Alaska

Initial station: Big Timber

Matthew Hudgins

Hometown: Sacramento, California

Initial station: Billings

Caleb Kadrmas

Hometown: Glendive, Montana

Initial station: Glendive

Andrew Leighton

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Initial station: Bozeman

Hayden Mannetter

Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, California

Initial station: Big Sky

Jacob Parker

Hometown: Bridger, Montana

Initial station: Billings

Aidan Schaffer

Hometown: Barto, Pennsylvania

Initial station: Bozeman

Michael Severson

Hometown: Livingston, Montana

Initial station: Billings

Connor Wager

Hometown: Caroga Lake, New York

Initial station: Livingston

