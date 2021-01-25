The parents of children who ran away from foster care are facing criminal charges, according to reports from the Sidney Police Department.
Crystal Ann Taylor, 32, and Derrick Lee Walla, 38, both of Sidney, were arrested at 8:05 a.m. Jan. 12 on suspicion of custodial interference, criminal possession of dangerous drugs (felony), criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of a child first offense.
According to the police report, Sidney Police Department were advised at 6:48 a.m. Jan. 12 that children who were removed from their parents the day before by Child Protective Services were missing from their foster home.
During the subsequent investigation, officers determined the children had returned to their non-custodial parents, who knew the children were not supposed to be there any more but did not take any action to notify authorities or return the children to the foster location.
The residence the children returned to was in a very poor physical state, according to the police report, which led to the endangerment charge. Drugs were later found in the personal possession of the parents during processing at the detention center. The police report said the drugs were meth.
Anthony Thomas Dishon, 39, Fairview, was arrested on suspicion of violating the conditions of release and aggravated driving under the influence, fourth offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol at about 4:35 p.m. Jan. 1 saw an SUV on the 100 block of East Holly and recognized the driver as a person with an active arrest warrant.
The officer pulled the driver over and during the course of the stop noticed indicators of impairment. A field sobriety test was conducted, after which Dishon was taken into custody both for the DUI and the active arrest warrant, which was for alleged violation of conditions of release.
No bond has been set.
Kayland Lee Speldrich, 25, Sidney, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Jan. 11 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs first offense and resisting arrest.
According to the police report, a Sidney officer on routine patrol observed a vehicle exceeding the posted limit on South Central Avenue. The officer pulled the driver over, and during contact, noticed indicators of possible alcohol impairment.
After a field sobriety test, the officer attempted to take Speldrich into custody, but she refused to put her hands behind her back.
Bond was set at $1,020.
Louie Charles Land, 33, Sidney, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 16 on suspicion of violating the conditions of his release.
According to the police report, Judge Katherine Bidegaray had issued a warrant for Land alleging that he failed to adhere to the conditions of his release on a domestic violence charge. He was not supposed to have any contact with the victim.
No bond was set.
Joan Sheehan, 69, Sidney, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 16 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol first offense.
According to the police report, an officer on routine patrol at about 12:36 a.m. Jan. 16 saw a driver execute a left turn from an improper position. The officer pulled the driver over and noticed additional signs of possible alcohol impairment.
A standardized field sobriety test was conducted, after which Sheehan was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $685.
Molly Elizabeth Kavanagh, 39, Sidney, was arrested at 8:41 p.m. Jan. 15 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, first offense, and criminal child endangerment.
According to the police report, A Sidney police officer on routine patrol saw a vehicle exceeding the speed limit on the 700 block of Holly Street.
An officer pulled her over and noticed additional signs of impairment. A field sobriety test was conducted.
A 5-year-old child was present in the vehicle with Kavanagh, according to the report, resulting in the endangerment charge.
No bond was set.
John Zachary Mahar, 36, Fargo, was arrested at 4:56 a.m. Jan. 16 on suspicion of criminal trespass to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace office or other public servant, assault on a peace officer/judicial officer — bodily.
According to the police report, a front desk clerk had notified dispatch that an intoxicated male had gone behind the front desk in the lobby of the Wingate Hotel on the 1400 block of South Central Avenue and was refusing to leave.
When officers arrived on the scene, Mahar was still behind the desk and was also tampering with the phone system, according to the report. Mahar refused to comply with an officer’s orders to stop and come out from behind the desk.
Officers had to physically remove Mahar from behind the desk and place him under arrest, which the subject resisted, according to the report. Officers had to deploy a taser. Further investigation revealed that Mahar had urinated behind the front desk at the hotel as well.
Bond was set at $1,040.
Jonathon James, 31, Sidney, was arrested at 10:30 .m. Jan. 16 on suspicion of failure to appear.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol saw a pedestrian on the 200 block of second Avenue Southeast whom he recognized as a person with an active warrant.
The warrant, issued out of Sidney City Court, was related to charges of forgery and passing counterfeit bills.
Bond was set at $1,000.