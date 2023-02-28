Image_20230227_154446_849 (1).jpeg

Pella Lutheran Church's sign was damaged Saturday.

 Kristin Kennedy | The Sidney Herald

Pella Lutheran Church's sign was damaged on Saturday by a driver that police say was under the influence.

Law enforcement arrived Saturday evening to find a vehicle that they say had run into the sign in front of the church.

Image_20230227_154447_030 (1).jpeg

Pella Lutheran Church's sign was damaged Saturday.


Tags

Load comments