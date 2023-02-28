Pella Lutheran Church's sign was damaged on Saturday by a driver that police say was under the influence.
Law enforcement arrived Saturday evening to find a vehicle that they say had run into the sign in front of the church.
Police say the driver was Dominique Benjamin Buckles, who allegedly crashed into the sign in front of the church then fled the scene on foot. Buckles was arrested moments later among some neighboring homes.
The call came in when Pastor Barb Haugerud, who lives across the street from the church, heard a noise while she was working on her sermon. Once outside, she could see across the street where the incident had occurred. Haugerud then called 911 to report that a vehicle with two occupants had crashed into the sign.
"(Buckles) was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence, among other charges," Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft said Tuesday.
The other charges, according to the booking log, were: Failure to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1000; unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway; failure to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle 1st offense; basic rule — reasonable and prudent; and driving while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked.
Police are continuing to investigate and the insurance company has been notified of the incident.
Buckles is currently out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 13.