CRIME REPORT

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A 53-year-old Sidney man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs second offense by Sidney Police Department at 3:53 a.m. Aug. 21.

A 31-year-old Sidney man was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of violating a protective order, first offense, at 2:42 a.m. on Aug. 22.



Tags

Load comments