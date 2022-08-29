A 53-year-old Sidney man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs second offense by Sidney Police Department at 3:53 a.m. Aug. 21.
A 31-year-old Sidney man was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of violating a protective order, first offense, at 2:42 a.m. on Aug. 22.
A 28-yearold-Sidney man was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of criminal mischief less than $1,500 on 7:24 a.m. Aug. 12.
A 28yearold Sidney man was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of driving while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked at midnight on Aug. 23.
A 28-year-old Richland County man was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued by Richland County. The report does not say what charges are listed on the warrant.
A 21-year-old Sidney man was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member, and strangulation of partner or family member at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
A 36-year-old Sidney woman was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of selling or giving alcoholic beverages to minors at midnight Aug. 25.
A 33-year-old Richland County man was arrested by Montana Highway Patrol on suspicion of theft for property exceeding $1,500 at 10:17 p.m. Aug. 27.