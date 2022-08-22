A 32-year-old Williston man was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of intoxicated pedestrian walking or standing on roadway or shoulder and disorderly conduct at midnight Aug. 14.
A 39-year-old female was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member at 6:47 a.m. Aug. 12.
A 50-year-old female was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspend or revoked, as well as a bench warrant issued by Yellowstone, Montana at 1:37 p.m. Aug. 14. Other charges listed by the report included operating without liability insurance in effect, first offense and operating vehicle without interlock.
A 45-year-old male was taken into custody on suspicion of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, felony, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, fleeing from or eluding peace officer, resisting arrest. An additional hold for Department of Corrections and an unspecified warrant issued by Richland County, Montana was also listed on the report, which puts the time of the arrest as midnight Aug. 15. The arresting agency was listed on the report as Department of Corrections.
A 45-year-old Fairview man was arrested on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member, tampering of communication device to obstruct/prevent/interfere with criminal offense report, and strangulation of partner or family member at midnight at midnight on Aug. 16.
A 26-year-old was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of operating with a foreign driving license the privilege has been suspended/revoked. A date was not provided in the report.
A 43-year-old male was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of driving while privilege to do is is suspended or revoked at 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 17.
A 38-year-old woman was taken into custody on a pickup and hold warrant issued by Richland County at midnight on Aug. 18. The report does not say what charges are on the warrant.
A 33-year-old male was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Rosebud Montana at 12:23 a.m. on Aug. 19.
A 34-year-old male was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, first offense. The individual also facing a charge of speeding, according to the report.