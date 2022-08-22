Purchase Access

A 32-year-old Williston man was arrested by Sidney Police Department on suspicion of intoxicated pedestrian walking or standing on roadway or shoulder and disorderly conduct at midnight Aug. 14.

A 39-year-old female was arrested by Richland County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member at 6:47 a.m. Aug. 12.



