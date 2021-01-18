Travis Rosaaen has been promoted from lieutenant to Captain on the Sidney Police Department. He has worked for the department for nearly 20 years.
The following is excerpted from a Facebook post about Rosaaen on the Sidney Police Department Facebook page:
It all started in high school when he was made to write a report on what career he was best suited for. Criminal Justice has been his passion ever since.
Talking to his officers about both their work and personal lives is one of his favorite parts of the job. The hardest part, however, is having to tell families about their lost loved ones. He also says that drug abuse and drug-related crimes are one of the biggest problems facing Sidney today, but we have some great officers who know the signs and work hard to keep the town safe.
Rosaaen says to be patient when it comes to police work. Things are very different from what we see in movies and TV. Fingerprint or DNA results can sometimes take months to process, but justice will be served as swiftly as possible.
In his off time, Lt. Rosaaen enjoys fishing and gardening. He also enjoys cooking and baking bread for his wife and family. If his officers are lucky, he might even make something delicious for them as well!
As someone who was born and raised in Sidney, he says that there is nowhere else he would rather be. Sidney is comfortable and the people are friendly. The small town atmosphere and being so close to his family has made it the perfect place to call home.