Judge Olivia Rieger will hold a hearing to decide whether to hold the state’s attorneys in contempt for violating an order in the Severson trial, after one of the state’s attorneys asked Severson’s girlfriend Karina Orozco-Angel if it was true that people in the community would know that she and Severson have a lot of cash and drugs in their house.
The defense objected, after which the prosecution tried another line of questioning, related to Severson’s posts on social media that the prosecution said showed a lot of drugs and guns.
That sent the jury on yet another break in a case that has so far been riddled with sidebars so that the judge could hash another matter with the attorneys.
In the sidebar, defense attorney Kevin Chapman pointed out the judge had already ruled that information pertaining to Severson’s status as a licensed provider of medical marijuana would not be allowed because it is too prejudicial.
“They are making Karina and my client look like drug dealers, which they are not,” Chapman said.
Attorneys for the state, meanwhile, said it seemed to them the door had been opened. The defense had pointed out on cross examination of the state's forensic examiner that Tyler Hayden had metabolites for illegal substances in his bloodstream on the day he was shot and killed. That ties into a potential defense theory about Hayden's demeanor while under the influence of meth.
“Your feeling should have been addressed outside the presence of the jury,” an exasperated Rieger told the state as she reviewed the details of her order.
Chapman, meanwhile, said that under the Pollack case, defense had the right to establish a victim’s purported use of drugs, which was plainly showed by the state’s own forensic medical examiner’s report.
“That’s just effective use of the facts of any particular case,” Chapman said.
Pointing out such facts shouldn't open any door with respect to testimony from Kyle and Karina, Chapman added. For that, the information would need to address credibility of the witness, or some ulterior motive, or be related to impeachment of testimony.
Rieger agreed the line of questioning violated her Sept. 11 order.
She decided she would tell the jury the state has violated the court’s order and that they should not consider that information in reaching a verdict.
But, she also asked Chapman what he wanted her to do to remedy the violation.
Chapman said violations in the case have been numerous and flagrant.
Among them, alleged Brady violations, which the court took up in the morning before day four's testimony began.
In that pre-trial session, Rieger pointed out that she had told the state that any information relating to credibility of the witness, possible bias, or motives requires discovery.
“You should have disclosed to the court a long time ago and not say the court pigeon-holed you not to disclose the information which I advised you is disclosable,” Rieger said.
Chapman said it appeared to him the state was planning to try Severson without disclosing the burglary. The trial had originally been planned for April, but was moved due to COVID-19.
The prosecution knew months ago that Dalton Watson had received stolen property from the Severson household, Chapman said, but withheld Watson’s confession from the defense until just three weeks before the trial.
Despite the confession, and despite physical evidence such as Orozco-Angel’s medical card from the burglary, no charges have been filed in the case either, Chapman said.
“We are 15 months after the event,” Chapman said. “We have spoiled evidence. We have a situation where Dalton Watson thinks he can’t get into the phone. It could be exculpatory, we do not know.”
Chapman agreed he knew of the phone since March when he took over the case, but without the burglary information, he had not one “scintilla” of information suggesting relevance.
In the later sidebar, Chapman said his clients rights have been violated again and again. Considerable time and expense are being spent, he added. It is a serious charge, deliberate homicide, carrying a serious penalty and serious implications for the rest of Severson's life if he is found guilty.
“I don’t know if the prosecution is trying to bait us into asking for a mistrial at this point,” Chapman said. “But it sure seems like it.”
Chapman told Rieger he wants each of the state’s attorneys to be held in contempt, and to each pay a minimum fine of $1,000 each.
Rieger agreed that she would hold a hearing on that, and that she would instruct the jury not to consider the last two questions the prosecution asked. She also said Chapman could establish that Severson has a license for providing medical marijuana and establish that it is a legal occupation.
She told the state, meanwhile, that she is “beyond frustrated” with how things have been going and said the attorneys, who are people she knows well, are “better than this.”
“I’m done with assumptions,” she told them sternly. “I’m going to grant the defense the ability to raise the motion for a mistrial.”
No one is to assume anything any more, Rieger added.
“The proper procedure when we have a motion in limine and one side thinks the door open is to say ‘Hey judge, we’d like you to rule on whether we can present the testimony,’” she said. “Not just present it and say we just assumed. I am beyond frustrated with how this trial has gone. It is a mess.”
Severson, Orozco-Angel testify
Day 4 of the Severson trial included the testimony of both Orozco-Angel and Severson, both of whom talked about incidents prior to the July 2 shooting of Tyler Hayden at the Loaf ’N Jug which they said had made them fear him.
Among these, Severson testified, was an incident where Hayden drew a gun on him in the parking lot of Rod Iron and forced him to empty his pockets and give Hayden all his cash.
The prosecution, on cross, established there were no witnesses to that, and that Severson didn't report it to police.
Severson did, however, report a different incident to police, and a videotape of that was played for jurors.
In it, a car Hayden is riding in pulls up next to Severson’s vehicle. A man identified as Hayden jumps out of the vehicle, making a beeline for the passenger side door of Severson’s car. Without pause, Hayden opens the door and appears to immediately take a swing at Juan Orozco-Angel, who is Karina’s brother, then pulls him from the car.
Severson testified he left his vehicle then because Hayden had jumped into it and was coming after him. On Juan's urging, he reported the incident to police.
On cross examination, the state asked why Severson would have stopped in the first place on any of these occasions, if he was so frightened of Hayden.
Severson testified that he was not going to be bullied and run off every parking lot in town.
The prosecution also asked why Severson did not obtain a protection order.
Severson testified that he had tried to get one, but wasn't successful.
Told that the state doesn’t just grant them, that they are “something you have to fight for,” Severson replied to the attorney, “You didn’t tell me that.”
The prosecution also pointed out Severson could have hired an attorney to help him seek an order of protection.
Severson testified that he was already paying for damage to his vehicles from Hayden. Pressed, he also acknowledged he didn’t really understand the process or why he was being denied help getting the order.
“I just figured I was on my own on it,” Severson said.
There were also numerous questions about the shooting on the day of July 2, particularly the exact sequence of events for those few critical seconds where Hayden came towards Severson's vehicle and Kyle shot him.
Severson testified on cross examination that he did see Tyler raising his arms up, but that he thought that meant Hayden was going to grab him.
He acknowledged flicking the safety of his gun to off, which the state argued shows that Severson had time to think about what he was doing.
Severson testified that he had not verbally warned Hayden to get back, but said that the gun itself should have been warning enough.
Instead, Severson testified, Hayden, seeing the gun quickly drew closer.
There was not time to roll the window up, Severson testified.
“And,” he added, “I know how easily it could be broken.”
Asked why Orozco-Angel didn’t just drive away, Severson shrugged and said, “That’s a question for Karina.”
On redirect, Chapman asked Severson whether Hayden had a weapon.
“I believed that he was more than likely concealing one,” Severson said.