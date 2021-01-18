A Sidney, Montana man who nearly struck a police patrol car is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, according to reports from the Sidney Police Department.
The report says that the officer whose car was nearly struck was on routine patrol at about 10:17 p.m. Jan. 4. The officer saw a white Ford pickup backing out of the Loaf and Jug, nearly striking his patrol car.
The officer pulled the driver over, who was identified as Bobby Joseph Finnicum, 58, Sidney. During the contact, the officer noticed additional indicators of alcohol impairment.
The driver was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests and taken into custody afterward based on the results of the test.
Bond in the case was set at $685.
Brandi Marie Brown, 28, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury at 9:19 p.m. Jan. 4.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue Northwest on a report of a possible domestic disturbance.
Officers arrived on the scene and made contact with the involved parties, after which it was determined that the female subject had assaulted the male subject.
She is being held on no bond pending a hearing before a judge.
Ray Allyn Severson, 56, Kingman, Arizona, was arrested on an extra-jurisdictional warrant from Cascade County, Montana.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer was advised of a complaint of someone making threats.
After locating the parties involved, the officer found through a records search that Severson had an active warrant related to allegations of possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Severson was taken into custody without incident.
Kelsie Paige Hall, 22, Sidney, was arrested on an extra-jurisdictional warrant, as well as a probation pickup and hold.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of 34th Avenue Northwest for a complaint related to the presence of dangerous drugs.
When the officers arrived, they made contact with Hall, who they knew to be on probation with Montana Department of Corrections.
Sidney police officers contacted Hall’s probation officer, who issued a pickup and hold warrant.
Officers also found an active warrant issued by Sidney City Court Judge Luke Savage on a failure to appear bond.
The incident also triggered bail revocation.
Her bond has been set at $200,000.
Chase Hall, 37, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, second offense at 11:15 .m. Jan. 9.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol on South Central Avenue saw a vehicle without tail lamps illuminated and pulled the driver over.
During the contact, the officer noticed potential indicators of alcohol impairment and asked the driver to perform standardized field sobriety tests.
Hall was taken into custody after that. His bond was set at $2,085.