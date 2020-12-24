A Sidney man is facing two counts of possessing toxic substances, after police say they found him with large quantities of Dust Off, a product commonly used for huffing.
Hunter William Knels, 21, was arrested on the two allegations on Dec. 1 and 2, on back to back days.
According to the police report, Sidney Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Central Avenue after a report that a white male had purchased a large quantity of Dust Off.
Officers found Knels in the driver’s seat of his car, holding a can of Dust Off, not far from where he’d purchased the product.
Officers say Knels was in such a condition that he was unable to perform a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence of non-narcotic drug, first offense, as well as one count of criminal possession of toxic substances.
Bond was set at $1,270.
The next day after Knels had been released from custody, about one half hour later, dispatch received a call of a suspicious person in the parking lot at Office Products.
According to the police report, officers responded to the scene. Knels had left by that time, but was found later in the afternoon with empty cans of Dust Off nearby, and his demeanor was also obviously impaired.
He was taken into custody again on another count of possessing toxic substances.
Bond was set at $585.
Huffing refers to inhalation of chemicals that displace oxygen in the brain. The practice is dangerous, and can lead to asphyxiation.
Kayland Lee Speldrich, 25, Sidney, turned herself in to law enforcement at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 7 on an outstanding warrant out of Sidney city court, which was related to a charge of failure to appear on a previous charge of partner or family member assault. Bail was set at $1,000.
Dominick Ray Tom, 27, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant at 9:12 p.m. Dec. 10.
According to the police report, officers made a traffic stop for improperly secured license plates. During the course of the stop, the officer recognized Tom as having outstanding warrants.
Tom, however, gave police a false name and date of birth, according to the report, resulting in his arrest on a new charge of obstructing a police officer, in addition to those in three outstanding warrants.
The outstanding warrants were related to a charge of failure to appear on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited place and carrying while under the influence. Bond for that was set at $2,500.
There was a bench warrant issued by Sidney City Court on a charge of failure to appear on three counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle and one count of theft, second offense. Bond for that was set at 2,500.
There was also a bench warrant issued by the Seventh Judicial District for failure to appear at a previously handled change of plea hearing. Bail for that was set at $10,000.
Kristi Kay Kuylen, 52, Sidney, was arrested at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 11 on suspicion of resisting arrest and partner/family member assault, causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of West Main for a possible domestic disturbance.
After officers arrived, they spoke with the involved parties and determined there was probable cause to take Kuylen into custody for the charge of partner/family member assault.
Bond was set at $335 on the resisting arrest charge. Bond for the other charge was not set, pending a hearing before a judge.
Marc Ernest Rauch, 48 of Lusk, Wyoming, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. on Dec. 12 on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, first offense.
According to a police report, an officer observed Rauch pulling out of a parking lot in the 800 block of South Central Avenue without activating the headlights on the black pickup he was driving.
The officer followed the vehicle as it turned onto Lincoln Avenue, and saw that the driver continued to drive without activating the vehicle’s headlights.
He pulled the driver over and, during the course of the traffic stop, noticed signs of alcohol impairment.
A field sobriety test was requested and Rauch was taken into custody after that. At the Detention Center, Rauch provided a breath sample, which exceeded .16. That led to the charge of aggravated driving under the influence, first offense.
Bond was set at $1,085.
Danielle Kim Rambur, 43 of Confier, Colorado, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 12 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol first offense.
According to the police report, officers noticed a vehicle southbound in the 300 block of South Central Avenue which had an obstructed license plate. During the course of the traffic stop for that, the officer noticed the driver exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment.
Rambur refused to perform a sobriety test, but a preliminary alcohol screening indicated an alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
Bond was set at $685.
Victoria Straight, 19, Sidney, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Nov. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs first offense and possessing intoxicating substances while under 21.
According to the police report, officers received a call from a party concerned for her welfare and advised dispatch to be on the look out for a brown Pontiac with Montana plates.
Officers found a vehicle matching that description at 11:17 p.m. in the 300 block of Ninth Avenue Northwest and confirmed through a license check that the driver’s identity was the same as the person they were seeking for a welfare check.
Officers pulled the vehicle over and, during the course of the stop, noticed signs of alcohol impairment. A field sobriety test was conducted, after which Straight was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $870.
Louie Charles Land, 33, Sidney, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 1 on suspicion of strangulation of partner/family member and partner/family member assault, causing bodily injury.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Sidney Apartments in the 1000 block of Third Street Northwest for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Officers made contact with the reporting party, who described the assault, after which officers located Land in the parking lot of the apartment and took him into custody.
No bond was set, pending the outcome of the hearing before a judge.
Alvin James Miller, Junior, 59, Sidney, was arrested at 2:02 p.m on Dec. 1 on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and disorderly conduct.
According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Ranger Lounge after a report that there was a disorderly male who was destroying property because he was upset that the reporting party had refused to continue serving him alcohol.
Police found Miller walking south on Central Avenue. Miller began yelling obscenities at the police and resisted being placed under arrest.
Bond was set at $670.
Robert James Squire, 31, Sidney, turned himself in at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 4 on an outstanding arrest warrant issued out of the Seventh Judicial Court, which was related to alleged violations of the conditions of a suspended sentence. Bail was set at $10,000.
Jamie Lee Johnson was transported from Williams County to Richland County Detention Center on a petition for revocation of a suspended sentence, based on a warrant issued by the Seventh Judicial Circuit. Bond was set at $5,000.