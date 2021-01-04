A series of Facebook posts have landed a Sidney, Montana man in jail, according to reports from the Sidney Police Department.
William Paul Scheetz, 42, Sidney, has been arrested on suspicion of making threats/improper influence in official/political matters. He’s being held on $250,000 bond in the Richland County Detention Center.
According to the police report, a concerned citizens notified law enforcement on Dec. 26 of Facebook messages that threatened violence against employees working at the Richland County Law and Justice Center. The posts were reviewed by law enforcement, some of which were counting down to a threatened act of violence that included either a shooting or a bombing.
An arrest warrant was procured along with a search warrant for the residence. Based on the posts and the search of the residence, Scheetz was taken into custody. He faces five counts of making threats or improper influence, all felonies.
Jared Eisinger, 35, of Sidney was arrested on an extrajudicial warrant out of Custer County related to two felony warrants, one that accuses him of bail jumping and the other a revocation of conditions of release.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers went to locate Eisinger at a residence at about 6:50 a.m. Dec. 21 and found him in a vehicle nearby.
He was taken into custody without incident and is being held on $150,000 bond.
Taylor Dean Boyer, 29, Billings, was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while suspended or revoked, and aggravated driving under the influence, third offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney Police officer was on routine patrol at 10:52 p.m. Dec. 22 and noticed a vehicle in front of him on South Central Avenue that appeared to be weaving from side to side.
The police officer pulled the driver over in the 100 block of Second Street Northwest and, during the stop, noticed additional signs of possible alcohol impairment. Due to weather conditions, the driver agreed to go to the Justice Center for a standardized field sobriety test.
At the conclusion of the test, the officer determined there was probable cause to arrest Boyer, but the man became disorderly and refused to submit to a breath test. A warrant was obtained to take a blood sample, and Boyer was transferred to Sidney Health Center for that.
Bond for Boyer was set at $5,555.
Dannell Rae Morast, 50, Sidney was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, first offense.
According to the police report, an officer on patrol at 11:16 p.m. on Dec. 24 saw a vehicle in the 100 block of W. Main Street that didn’t appear to be traveling on the right side of the road. After catching up to the vehicle, the officer also noticed the vehicle had no license plates.
During the course of the stop, the officer noticed possible indications of alcohol impairment and requested the driver to take a standardized field sobriety test.
After the test, Morast was taken to the Justice Center for further processing, including a breath test, which found her blood-alcohol concentration exceeded .16. Bond was set at $1,085.
Nathaniel Rudy Langwald, 50, Fairview, was arrested on suspicion of partner/family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner/family member.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were dispatched to an alley behind a tavern for a reported fight between a male and a female at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. After talking to the couple, officers determined there was probable cause that the male had assaulted the female, with whom Langwald was in a dating relationship.
Langwald was held without bond, pending an appearance before a judge.
Mason Ross Lynch, 29, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol first offense.
According to the police report, at about 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 14, an officer on routine patrol noticed a vehicle at the intersection of North Lincoln and West Holly that remained stopped at the intersection despite opportunities to continue traveling. After the vehicle finally passed through the intersection, the officer noticed the driver had difficulty staying in the correct lane.
The officer pulled the driver over, and during the course of the traffic stop, noticed additional indicators of alcohol impairment.
Lynch was taken into custody at the conclusion of a field sobriety test and bond was set at $685.
Fawn Destiny Beston, 32, of Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers were dispatched to a residence in Sidney for a possible domestic disturbance at 10:43 a.m. Dec. 15, where Beston attempted to conceal her identity. Officers eventually learned who she really was after speaking with all parties at the residence.
Beston was taken into custody without incident, but resisted arrest, according to the report. Her bond was set at $670.
Brandy Lee Brown, 50, Bainville, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, fourth offense.
According to the police report, an officer on routine patrol at 9:55 p.m. on Dec. 15 noticed a vehicle in the 200 block of Second Avenue Northwest that was driving with only one operable headlight.
The officer pulled the driver over and, during contact, noticed possible indicators of alcohol impairment. A field sobriety test was done, after which Brown was arrested.
According to records check of Brown’s driving history, she was also operating a vehicle without an interlock device and driving while privilege to do so is revoked. Brown was held without bond.
Donald Dillman, 23, Savage, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and aggravated driving under the influence, second offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol on South Central Avenue at 11:44 .m. Dec. 16 saw a vehicle that was having trouble maintaining the correct lane of travel.
The officer pulled the driver over and noticed additional signs of alcohol impairment. A standardized field sobriety test was conducted. After that, he was taken to the Justice Center for further processing and a breath test, which found the concentration of alcohol in his blood to be above .16. His bond was set at $2,660.
Cayla Ann Lessman, 34, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol at 12:16 a.m. Dec. 18 noticed a vehicle on the 100 block of West Main Street that lacked a license plate.
The officer pulled Lessman over and, during the course of the traffic stop, noticed additional signs of alcohol impairment. He requested that she perform a standardized field sobriety test, after which she was taken into custody. Bond was set at $685.
Ryan Lane Obergfall, 46, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle on highway, and driving under the influence of alcohol first offense.
According to the police report, a Sidney police officer on routine patrol at 12:08 a.m. Dec. 19 saw a vehicle on South Central Avenue that appeared to be having trouble staying in the proper lane of travel and which was also going faster than the posted speed limit, as determined by the officer’s radar device.
The officer pulled the individual over and noticed indicators of potential alcohol impairment.
The driver initially agreed to perform a standardized field sobriety test, but midway refused to continue the test. He was taken into custody anyway and taken to the Justice Center for further processing. Bond was set at $760.
Jess Nathan Turnbow, 43, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of partner/family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner/family member.
According to the police report, Sidney police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in progress at 10:23 a.m. Dec. 19 in the 900 block of 14th Street West.
Officers talked to both parties, who were uncooperative, but noticed that the female had been injured.
Turnbow was taken into custody. No bond was set pending the outcome of his preliminary appearance before a judge.