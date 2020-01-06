Casey Monroe Burgess, 26, of Sidney, was incarcerated on Jan. 1, after Sidney Police Department responded to a 911 call at approximately 2:08 a.m. of a possible assault by a man with a knife.
Burgess was taken into custody on two charges of assault with a weapon, two charges of assault - purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to another, one charge of obstructing a peace officer, and one charge of criminal trespass to property.
Burgess is currently being held in the Richland County Jail awaiting his next hearing tentatively set for Monday, Jan. 13, at 8:30 a.m. Bond is currently set at $100,000. The defendant has requested to speak with an attorney.
If convicted, Burgess could face up to 20 years for each assault with a weapon charge, along with a maximum $50,000 fine for each charge. Assault carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and up to $500 in fines. Obstructing a peace officer carries a maximum of six months in jail and up to $500 in fines. Criminal trespassing has a max of six months in jail and up to $500 in fines. Sentences may run consecutively or concurrently.