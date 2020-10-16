Sunday, October 4
7:55 p.m. — Theft (SPD) officers responded to a call at the South 40 Restaurant Lounge & Casino for a report of a stolen purse. Officers spoke with South 40 Casino staff regarding security footage, but no footage of the area in question was available. There were no leads.
Monday, October 5
1:40 a.m. — Assault: SPD officers responded to the 800 block of 3rd St. SW for a report of an altercation in front of a residence involving someone with a baseball bat. Officers made contact with a male and a female in the area, and the male was bleeding, a SPD representative said. During an investigation it was determined a group of individuals had been arguing over the course of the night. A previous encounter, which started in Roosevelt County, continued in Sidney and then "carried on over to Fairview," the representative said. It was determined the incident involved "mutual combatants" (the parties were antagonistic toward each other). Ultimately, three people were cited and a fourth person was arrested for "Disorderly Conduct." The arrested person was identified by the SPD as Julio Cesar Mendoza.
8:39 a.m. — Fraud: SPD officers responded to a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being given as legal tender at Burger King. The case is under investigation and there are leads that prompted a SPD representative to state he is "optimistic" about catching the person.
7:53 p.m. — Drugs: SPD officer met with a reporting party at the Richland County Law & Justice Center, who provided information about someone allegedly involved in drugs. No further information was made available.
Tuesday, October 6
2:51 a.m. — Theft: SPD officers responded to a residence at 2nd Ave. N.E. for a report of a theft of items outside. Officers spoke with the reporting party, who indicated that "bags of clothing" had disappeared from outside the residence, a SPD representative said. Officers took the report, but no further information was available.
Wednesday, October 7
11:54 a.m. — Stolen Vehicle: SPD officers responded to a call related to "one of a series of reports over the last several weeks of what was reported as a stolen vehicle," according to a SPD representative. However, it was actually a sales transaction, whereby the purchasing party allegedly did not pay for the vehicle, the representative said. The location of the vehicle has not been confirmed and it is considered a "civil matter." In other words, the reporting party has been advised to take the purchasing party to civil court. The SPD representative said the reporting party has contacted the police about this matter "at least six times."
Thursday, October 8
8:40 p.m. — Drugs: SPD officers responded to a call from a reporting party, who phoned the police to report a suspected drug transaction. However, no arrests were been made.
Friday, October 9
10:05 a.m. — Animal Bite: SPD officers responded to a residence at the 700 block of 3rd St. N.E., where the reporting party said they were bitten by a neighbor's "lose" dog. The reporting party said a dog had bitten them on the hand. Officers made contact with the dog owner and cited them for "dog at large" and failing to be current on rabies vaccination. A dog was impounded for rabies quarantine.
Saturday, October 10
9:47 a.m. — Harassment: SPD officers received a report of an individual claiming to be a victim of phone harassment from a person they know. The reporting party said the caller was sending "vulgar and rude repeated text messages" and making disturbing phone calls. Officers made contact with the alleged caller and issued a warning for "privacy and communications."
6:57 p.m. — Hit & Run: SPD officers received a report from a driver who indicated they had just been side-swiped by a "beet truck" and that the driver did not stop. The caller was able to identify the truck and driver. Officers completed a crash report and located the truck driver, who was cited for "Reckless Driving," "Leaving the Scene of an Accident" and "Failure to Give Notice of an Accident By Quickest Means" — all misdemeanor charges. The cited driver must appear in court, which may result in fines.
11:35 p.m. — Fight: SPD officers responded to the Ranger Lounge for a report of a "Fight." When officers arrived they spoke with witnesses, who indicated a particular male was trying to pick fights with people. "That particular male was arrested for 'Disorderly Conduct,'" an SPD representative said. The arrested person was identified by the SPD as Reynard Larance.