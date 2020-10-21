A Sidney woman has been charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child first offense after her 3-year-old child showed up unaccompanied at a convenience store in town.
Korina Lea Wasley was cited and released on her own recognizance in the incident, which police reports show occurred on Oct. 11 at about 7:29 a.m.
According to the police report, the child wandered away while its parents were sleeping and traveled about a block and a half on foot before arriving at Super Pumper.
A police officer responded to the store and spoke with the child to determine where the child lived, before traveling to the home to speak with the parents.
Here are other reports from the Sidney Police Department this past week:
Brant Con Carranza of Sidney was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, leading to a charge of aggravated DUI.
According to the police report, an officer stopped Carranza on Oct. 17 after noticing an equipment violation.
During the course of the stop, the officer noticed signs that Carranza was impaired, and directed him to perform standardized field sobriety tests.
Carranza was taken into custody based on the results of the field sobriety test and, after checking into Carranza’s history, it was determined that this would be his fourth offense, if he is found guilty.
Police are thus seeking charges of aggravated DUI, a felony charge. Carranza is being held without bail.
Jonathan Paul Roberson was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid drivers license and aggravated driving under the influence second offense in an incident at 1:16 a.m. Oct. 16 in the 600 block of South Central Avenue.
According to the police report, an officer on patrol noticed a vehicle with multiple equipment violations and stopped the vehicle.
During the course of the stop, the officer noticed that the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Standard field sobriety tests were conducted, which led the officer to arrest the subject on suspicion of driving while under the influence, misdemeanor.
Bond was set at $2,870, and he has since bonded out.
Jonathon Carl Lee James of Sidney was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked in an incident occurring on Oct. 14 at 9:21 p.m. in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue Northwest.
According to the police report, an officer saw a vehicle with no license plate and attempted to make a traffic stop. However, the driver fled the vehicle after stopping and ran away on foot.
Another officer responded to the scene and located the individual about a block away, taking him into custody.
James was released after booking on his own recognizance, per COVID-19 guidelines to minimize the number of people incarcerated at any given time.
Lake Christian Taylor of Sidney was arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff's Office on an outstanding warrant issued by Judge Katherine Bidegaray on a petition of revocation. Bail has been set at $15,000.