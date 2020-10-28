A Sidney woman who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from the Fairview Police Department on suspicion of burglary is now facing several additional charges, according to reports from the Sidney Police Department.
Kelsie Paige Hall, 22, was taken into custody by the Sidney Police Department at 6:23 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 2800 block of Holly Street on an outstanding warrant from Fairview Police Department.
After she was taken into custody, Sidney police officers reported finding some methamphetamine during a search of Hall’s person, incidental to her arrest, along with drug paraphernalia.
The additional charges Hall faces related to the search include felony possession of dangerous drugs, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
She is being held without bond on the felony drug possession allegation. The burglary charge out of Fairview, meanwhile, came with a $50,000 bond.
Other arrests the past week included:
Ray Clinton Burgess, 34, of Sidney, on suspicion of partner or family member assault.
According to the arrest report from the Sidney Police Department, an officer on patrol had stopped a vehicle at about 6:05 a.m. on Oct. 19 for a speeding violation.
The officer observed that the driver was not only emotionally distraught, but had torn clothing, and was complaining of physical pain.
The driver told the officer that he or she had been the victim of an assault, and that the assailant was Burgess.
The officer located Burgess at 11:30 a.m. the same day, just after a sentencing hearing for an unrelated matter, and interviewed him about the allegation at the detention center.
Subsequently, Sidney Police Department filed a charge of partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family member, in connection with the incident. The arrest time for Burgess was listed as 7:03 a.m. Oct. 22 in the report.
Larry Lee Dschaak, 60, was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass to property at 12:14 p.m. on West Holly Street.
According to the police report, Sidney Police Department responded to the Sidney Post Office after receiving a complaint that someone appeared to be sleeping on the floor inside, and took the individual into custody after identifying him as Dschaak.
The Sidney Police Department is also investigating a report that a counterfeit payroll check was cashed at an area business in an amount just over $1,000 at about 1 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Tips are being accepted related to this case. The Sidney Police Department can be reached at 406-433-2210.