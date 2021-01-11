A Sidney, Montana man faces charges of theft after store employees at Town Pump discovered two 12-packs of beer missing.
According to a police report, the store employees confirmed a theft had occurred by watching store surveillance videos to discover who had taken the beer and reported it to law enforcement.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brady C. Miller, 20, Sidney in connection with the theft on Dec. 19. The charges include misdemeanor theft first offense and possessing intoxicating substances under 21.
He was cited and released.
That was not the only theft Town Pump employees were able to spot using store video. The employees also found two individuals had stolen an assortment of items valued at under $50 from the store on Nor about Nov. 9.
Jonathan M. Adams, 21, Sidney and Caden S. Medina, 22, Sidney, were both arrested on Dec. 28 on suspicion of misdemeanor theft first offense.
They were both cited, booked and released.
Derrick L. Walla, 38, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of partner or family member assault.
According to the report, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible domestic situation in the 3100 block of South Central Avenue.
Upon further investigation, sheriff’s deputies determined that two individuals had been involved in a verbal and physical altercation, with Walla being the predominant aggressor.
Brandon Lee Long, 24, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence first offense.
According to the police report, Sidney Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 11th Avenue Southwest after a report of a disturbance or assault.
Upon further investigation, officers determined no assault occurred, however, officers detected an alcoholic odor emanating from Long, and he had recently driven a vehicle.
A standard field sobriety test was conducted, after which Long was taken into custody. Bond was set at $685.
Hunter William Knels, 21, Sidney, was arrested on charges of violating the terms and condition of probation.
According to the police report, he was located in the 200 block of 14th Street Southeast at about 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Grace Marie Pippert, 33, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, first offense.
According to the police report, officers on routine patrol at 10:01 p.m. Dec. 30 observed a vehicle stopped in the 100 block of Second Street Southeast. At the time, traffic signals were flashing red for east and westbound traffic, which mean the vehicle should have stopped and yielded to oncoming traffic.
However, according to the report, it proceeded into the intersection, causing the other vehicle to slow down to avoid an accident.
Officers pulled the driver over and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the driver as well as other signs of alcohol impairment. A field sobriety test was conducted, after which Pippert was taken into custody. A subsequent breathalyzer test found block alcohol content was in excess of .16.
Bond was set at $1,085.
Katie Jane Runyon, 37, Sidney was arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid drivers license and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, first offense.
According to the police report, Sidney Police Department received a report of a dangerous driver in the 700 block of South Central Avenue at 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Officers located the vehicle and driver, who was identified as Runyon. A field sobriety test was conducted, after which Runyon was taken into custody.
Bond was set at $920.
James Louis Lund, 36, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of partner/family member assault, causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to partner or family member.
According to the police report, police received a report of aa disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest at 3:07 p.m. on Dec. 29. Upon arrival, police determined Lund was intoxicated and punching hole sin the wall, causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to the two individuals who were present there.
No bond was set pending a preliminary appearance before a judge.
Alex Nathan Kober, 22, Sidney, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence, first offense.
According to a police report, an officer on routine patrol observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the 100 block of West Main nat 12:54 a.m. Dec. 27 that appeared to be exceeding the posted speed limit.
After a traffic stop, the officer noticed the smell of alcohol emanating from the driver and a field sobriety test was conducted. A subsequent breathalyzer found the blood-alcohol concentration exceeded .16.
Bond was set at $1,085.