March 7
Shawn Nicholas Daleske, 21, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on a warrant by Richland, Montana.
March 8
Jacob Edward Rogalla, 32, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a probation pick up and hold warrant.
March 9
Gordon Leroy Blomquist Jr, 52, of Scobey, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container In motor vehicle on highway and driving under the influence- alcohol (first offense).
Jarred David Vojacek, 20, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (first offense).
Mason Rylee Mavity, 19, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possessing intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 (first offense).
March 11
Aaron Michael Croteau, 37, of Williston, North Dakota, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a petition for revocation (general) warrant.
Nickolas Wilson, 17, of Culbertson, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with operating w/alcohol concentration of 0.02% BAC under 21 years of age (first offense).
March 12
Brian Ray Gustafson, 62, of Culbertson, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a probation pick up and hold warrant.
Robert Leroy Gustafson, 56, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a probation pick up and hold warrant.
Patricia Ann Sheehan, 37, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant issued by Richland, Montana.
March 13
Jessica Len Black, 36, of Sidney, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended/revoked and two counts of failure to appear.
Nicole Marie Lake, 23, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued by Silver Bow, Montana.