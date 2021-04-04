March 21Paul Dean Conard, 49, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, driving under the influence of drugs (first offense) and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marissa Faith Sheehan, 19, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Wesley Sturgis, 59, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.
March 22William Leroy Moe, 77, was arrested by the Fairview Police Department and charged with indecent exposure (first offense), disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
March 23Craig Allen Cramer, 34, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Rosebud, Montana.
Terry Lavern Klein Jr, 40, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with habitual offender-operating a motor vehicle (probable cause).
Brandon Steven Purcell, 24, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department on a bench warrant issued by Richland County.
March 27Paige Felicity Cremers, 23, was arrested by the Sidney Police Department and charged with driving under the influence (first offense).