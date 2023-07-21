Summertime in eastern Montana gets hot. Montana children and adults can be seen around pools diving, swimming, and jumping off decks. This is no different for Sidney and for Fairview which each offers municipal pools for the public’s use and enjoyment.
The Svarre Municipal Pool, a 450,000 gallon 50 by 25 meter pool, in Sidney was funded by the Svarre Foundation, built in 1992 and fully operational by 1993.
City Public Works Director Jeff Hintz who maintains the pool said the pool is open from Memorial Day to mid-August.
“In April, we start cleaning the pool with an acid-based wash and paint the inside of the pool to get it ready by Memorial Day,” Hintz said. “We are constantly filling the pool through a filtration and chlorination system.”
The pool is open for free swimming seven days a week for five hours a day and individual passes are $40 for the entire summer.
“This keeps kids active all summer long,” Sidney Clerk and Treasurer Jessica Chamberlin said.
“People ask the pool rates not to go up every year. We want to keep rates relatively low for everyone so everyone has access to the pool,” she said.
Last year, the city of Sidney had no major improvements spending $72,000 on the pool.
“This year, we project it will go up by $120,000. We had to get a new boiler, new vacuum and other expenditures,” Chamberlin said.
Sidney received $43,000 in pool revenue last year taken from pool fees and supplemented by property taxes.
Chamberlin said the city will be starting capital improvement projects at the pool for the next two fiscal years.
The Sidney pool has 27 lifeguards including staff, a manager and an assistant manager.
Tonya Garsjo has been the pool manager for three years and every year she said is a challenge in finding lifeguards.
“It doesn’t pay well. Kids are looking for higher paying jobs,” she said. “We have been able to staff the pool for the most part.”
Lifeguard training takes place in three days. Seven hours of online training followed by water rescue exercises at the pool. The last day is spent in Red Cross CPR training.
In order to take the training, the lifeguard recruit must be at least 15 years old.
“You must like kids, be attentive, constantly watching, motivated, and stand the heat,” Garsjo said.
Fairview also has a community pool staffed by ten Red Cross trained lifeguards.
Katie Hurley, a Fairview teacher, is a first year manager of the pool.
“Lifeguarding is a huge responsibility watching and scanning an area of the pool. I enjoy doing it,” she said.
Hurley explained the pool has three lifeguards on duty all time the pool is open rotating every twenty minutes - two from the deep end of the pool and one on the shallow end.
“It was challenging to find lifeguards. You have to motivate them to do it because there are so many other jobs out there. But the plus side is they get around kids and others around the pool,” she said.
Fairview’s pool attracts many people from around the surrounding area from Fairview and Watford City to Williston.
“It is a nice facility and we have a heated pool for cooler days,” Hurley said.
SIDNEY SWIM PASS COSTS
Individual Pass (with lessons): $50
Individual Pass (without lessons): $40
Family Pass (4 people - with lessons): $175 (each additional member, $25)
Family Pass (4 people - without lessons): $150 (each additional member, $20)
Day Pass: $5 for entire facility
Vacation Pass (10 uses): $40
Bulk Pass (10 Vacation Passes bought at once): $350
(All passes would include entire facility, splash deck only is free of cost)
All passes will have an emergency contact form completed and signed.
FAIRVIEW POOL HOURS AND RATES
Morning Lap Swim: Mon. - Fri. 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
$2 per person (or purchase a pass)
Day Swim: Mon. - Sun. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
$5 per person (or purchase a pass)
Evening Lap Swim (No Children): Every Day 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.