Tonya Garsjo

Tonya Garsjo, manager of the Svarre Municipal Pool in Sidney.

 Greg Hitchcock

Summertime in eastern Montana gets hot. Montana children and adults can be seen around pools diving, swimming, and jumping off decks. This is no different for Sidney and for Fairview which each offers municipal pools for the public’s use and enjoyment.

The Svarre Municipal Pool, a 450,000 gallon 50 by 25 meter pool, in Sidney was funded by the Svarre Foundation, built in 1992 and fully operational by 1993.



