A Poplar woman today admitted assault charges for stabbing a man multiple times while in a bar in Wolf Point, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.
Emily Kaye Marie Gourneau, 32, pleaded guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Gourneau faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set sentencing for April 16, 2020. Gourneau was detained pending further proceedings.
The prosecution said in court records that the assault occurred on July 23 at the Water Hole 1 bar in Wolf Point. Gourneau and the victim, who was playing pool, had been socializing. At some point, when the victim walked toward Gourneau from the pool table, Gourneau pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, running around the bar chasing after him. The assault was recorded on a security camera. Gourneau left the bar after the assault.
First responders found the victim lying on the floor and severely wounded and bleeding. The victim underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds at a hospital in North Dakota.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassady Adams is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI, Wolf Point Police Department and the Fort Peck Tribes’ Criminal Investigation.