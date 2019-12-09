Richland County’s flu season has begun with five positive Influenza B cases tested locally in the last five weeks. The result was confirmed by Montana State Public Health Lab showing Influenza B. The ages range from 1 to 62 years old. One was hospitalized. None of them were vaccinated for this influenza season.
The symptoms of influenza are sudden onset of fever, chills, fatigue, body aches, headache, chest discomfort and a cough. A person may experience all or most of these symptoms. You may catch influenza or the “flu” when you breathe in the virus from someone else’s cough or when you touch a surface with the virus on it (such as a phone or faucet) and then touch your nose, mouth or eyes. The risk of infection from influenza is higher in crowded public areas and living quarters. Persons begin to show symptoms within a week of being exposed to the virus.
Richland County Health Department wants residents to know there is time to get a flu shot from the health department, local healthcare provider or pharmacy.
Vaccination remains the best prevention for influenza and influenza related complications. Influenza vaccine is recommended for everyone from ages 6 months and older. Persons who have any chronic health condition (diabetes, heart disease, cancers, immune suppressed, pregnant, have compromised lung/respiratory diseases, etc,) are at higher risk of complications from influenza illness and are strongly urged to get yearly influenza vaccinations. Most of the influenza vaccine for this 2019-20 season covers two Influenza A strains (Seasonal H3 and 2009 H1N1) and two influenza B strains (Phuket -Yamagata lineage; and Colorado-Victorian lineage.)
In addition to vaccination please take precautions to limit the spread of disease, including:
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently;
Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing;
Stay home from work, school, daycare and large gatherings when you’re sick;
Get plenty of rest; and
Eat nutritious foods and drink plenty of fluids.
Vaccinations are given Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Richland County Health Department located in Community Services Building.
No appointment is needed, call 433-2207 for more information.