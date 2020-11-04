An epic showdown will be taking place in Sidney, and the proceeds are going for a good cause.
Q: What is Powderpuff?
A: Powderpuff is an annual game that is played between girls of the senior class and girls of the junior class. A lot of bragging rights come out of the game, since it is a battle between the classes. Football is a new sport for some of the girls, but they have members of the football team coaching them throughout the process. Both classes are confident that they will win, so seeing which class comes out on top will be interesting to see. Both teams have held their practices already, so all the players and coaches should be ready to go for the big game. The seniors have a slight edge over the juniors in experience, as the seniors played as juniors in the game last year. The juniors, though, will be hungry for a win and those bragging rights, so watch for a good game to play out at Swanson Field.
Q: When is the game being played?
A: The Powderpuff game will be played on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be played at Swanson Field, which is the field the football team plays on at the high school. There is a $5 admission fee to get in and see the game.
Q: What do the proceeds go toward?
A: The Sidney High School CloseUp group will get the proceeds raised from the game, and it will help them afford their annual trip to Washington D.C. The CloseUp group is a civic education organization, and the high school group has six members. The proceeds from the game will help the members going pay for the trip, and if they do not have enough, they will have to pay for the rest themselves. The trip to Washington D.C. is a great learning experience for the students. They meet students from all across the country and get to travel around the capital, learning about the history and debating with other students. On top of that, students will get to see a debate live and meet members of Congress. The trip will be in April, and it will last about a week.