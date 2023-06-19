Heidy and Curtis MacGrady, the owners of MacGrady Construction, had their eyes set on Gall Apartments for a while. The couple purchased the property at 404 S. Central Ave. in Sidney from the late Gene Krueger, who was a major landowner in town.
The building was built in 1950 and has not been updated since. Resultantly, the MacGrady’s had their work cut out for them.
"I have always thought the building was cool and needed help," Heidy MacGrady said.
They applied for a planning and project grant through the Montana Main Street Program which focuses on economic development, urban revitalization, and historic preservation. When their application was not selected, that did not deter them.
"It feels good to see people from my generation buying property in Sidney and making it better," MacGrady said.
Both Heidy and Curtis MacGrady grew up in Sidney and now raise their two sons here. Together, they own and operate MacGrady Construction as well as B Home and Design and the Tanning Barn.
Gall Apartments is currently being remodeled by MacGrady Construction LLC. The three-story building boasts nine single-bedroom units with full appliances, hardwood floors, on-site laundry, and personal storage facilities. Brand new HVAC and electrical systems were installed by Frontier Heating and Prairie Electric. Layout-wise, B Home and Design preserved the original floor plan, with the exception of taking out a few walls to make it more open-concept. Rent is anticipated to be kept under $1,000 per month.
There are four current tenants. The additional five units will be available for rent once construction is complete. MacGrady sourced all their help from local businesses and sub- contractors, ensuring funds are kept in the community. Those businesses that helped with the project include Agri Industries, Creative Solutions, Big Sky Siding and Windows, and Sundance Construction.
MacGrady reminisced on the apartment's lavish history.
"This used to be an uptown place where ladies in their nice fur coats use to live,” she said.
Located next to the Centre Theater and the former Lalonde Hotel, the apartments were a coveted residence of opulence and luxury in the heart of downtown Sidney. MacGrady said they are proud to restore such a storied building back to its former glory.
She even said how there are more buildings in town that she wishes MacGrady Construction could fix. It won't be long until a drive down Central will take a clean and polished turn.