Gall Apartments

Gall Apartments is being remodeled by MacGrady Construction LLC. Heidy MacGrady said it used to be the place where "ladies in nice fur coats used to live".

Heidy and Curtis MacGrady, the owners of MacGrady Construction, had their eyes set on Gall Apartments for a while. The couple purchased the property at 404 S. Central Ave. in Sidney from the late Gene Krueger, who was a major landowner in town.

The building was built in 1950 and has not been updated since. Resultantly, the MacGrady’s had their work cut out for them.



