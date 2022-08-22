Richland County Commission on Aging

Years ago, Richland County Transportation was part of a system of programs all with certain eligibility requirements to use the busses, but today that’s changed.

Today, you can be a senior, you can be disabled, or you could be a 3-year-old (presumably with a parent of course) and still ride the busses.



