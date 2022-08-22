Years ago, Richland County Transportation was part of a system of programs all with certain eligibility requirements to use the busses, but today that’s changed.
Today, you can be a senior, you can be disabled, or you could be a 3-year-old (presumably with a parent of course) and still ride the busses.
“It’s absolutely anybody now,” Director Jodi Berry told the Sidney Herald. “There’s no qualifications. If you want a bus, you can just use this, you know, ride on it.”
That change has been effect since 2006, so it is not brand new, but many people are still unaware of it, Berry said, and she is hoping to raise awareness of the service.
A much more recent change is that people no longer need to call a day ahead of time to use the service, and there is no longer a discount for calling ahead.
In fact, all rides are now free.
How are free rides now possible? It’s not through any new money, but simply restructuring of what was already there. Richland County Commission on Aging gets a large grant from the FTA to run the service every year. That requires a 46 percent match from Richland County for administration and 20 percent for maintenance.
Making rides free is possible since the bus fares do not count toward that county match. In fact, the bus fares are subtracted from the overall grant amount that the county receives.
Now that everyone can use the service, ridership has increased by 27 percent, Berry said. General public rides are up 20,000, Berry said, which doesn’t include rides provided to agencies who are running busses on their own time.
That increase in ridership means the program is now eligible for more money.
Berry hopes the additional funding could make it possible down the line, to add another driver and more busses. That’s not an immediate plan, more of a long-term aspiration.
The old routing system that the transportation system used forced the Commission on Aging to ask for that advance notice. But now there’s a new routing system called Via, and it actually works better with on demand booking.
“So you can literally call right now and say, ‘I need a bus as soon as possible and I need to go to the grocery store,’” Berry said. “We’ll pick you up at your house and take you to wherever you’re going. Our wait time for on-demand rides averages nine minutes.”
Those with a doctor or other appointment can still call ahead to book rides, and get scheduled accordingly. But those who run out of milk or some other necessity no longer need to worry about calling a day in advance for a grocery or prescription run.
Via also works well with a mobile app called RCTS for Richland County Transportation Service, which is available on the App Store and Google Play. It is free, and will allow users to book rides from their phones and watch for their bus.
“It’s very similar to the Uber app suite in big cities,” Berry explained. “So you can just download that and just go on your phone and it will find where you are and then you just say where you want to go, book (your) ride, and it will say, your bus will arrive in six, seven minutes, whatever.”
These program changes are an indirect result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During COVID it was so slow, I had time to work on this,” Berry said. “We had known for a long time that the routing system we originally were using worked well for a number of years but was not working well for us any more. Everywhere is kind of moving more to the micro transit, on-demand stuff, and we knew we wanted to do that. But having the time for it was difficult to find.”
The program also did get some increased funding from COVID, which helped with making the transition.
Richland County Transportation Services are not the only program that’s seeing some changes, Berry added.
Meals on Wheels is also evolving. While the program had been a cooperative effort with Sidney Health Center, the labor crunch and inflation has made it more advantageous to do some restructuring there, too.
“We already pay a cook to cook in Sidney and Fairview,” Berry said. “She does two days a week in each place. She’s consented to go ahead and prepare extra meals that we can use for Meals on Wheels, which will cut our costs and relive some of the strain on the kitchen at Sidney Health Center.”
Hot meals will be delivered on Wednesday as before, along with a frozen meal to reheat on Thursday.
Anyone who goes to congregate meals likely won’t notice any change, Berry added.
“They will still have their cook, nothing is going change for them,” she said. “The changes are on the back end. We did hire some help for Teresa. So she has an assistant now and she’ll just basically double the amount she’s making. She and her assistant will package it, and then we will get it from her and get it delivered, still using our volunteers.”
There is one change users of Meals on Wheels may notice. Since it’s no longer with Sidney Health Center, those eating special diet meals will need to use Homestyle Direct to order their meals instead.
“They are frozen meals that we contract through them, and they ship once a month,” Berrys aid. “They are packaged very well and they can meet dietary requirements. People can just heat them up in the microwave.”
While Meals on Wheels is only available in Sidney, Homestyle Direct meals are available to everyone in the county.
“They have a large menu and people can order what they want for their meals for the month,” Berry added.
Meals on Wheels is a county-funded program as well. Expenses for the program were listed around $90,000 last year, Berry said.
The program does great a grant from the Older Americans Act that is administrated by Action for Eastern Montana for just under $11,000. Suggested donations for meals are also collected, but are never required from participants.
Berry estimated the program provides around 30 meals per day for eligible senior citizens.
Inflation has been adding to the costs of groceries, but has not particularly affected demand.
“For home-delivered meals, they do have to be referred by a physician for that,” Berry said. “Sot hey have certain eligibility criteria.”
Demand is up at the senior centers in general, however.
Berry has also made some changes to the Commodity Supplement program, and was able to clear its waiting list Friday morning, Berry said.
That was accomplished by changing the way the wait list worked. Names are not being kept on the roster for as long now if families aren’t coming in to get the food.
“We’ve let everyone know that if they go two months in a row without coming to get their commodities, we’re going to move to the next person on the list,” Berry said. “You know maybe they’re in a place where they don’t need it right now. But that person on the waiting list really does.”
Families taken off the roster can always go back on the waiting list if their situation changes, she added.
“We’ve seen an increase in applications for that program over the last six months,” Berry said.
The commodity supplements are shelf-stable products meant to supplement groceries for the month. In the past, volunteers packaged the food, giving everyone the number of items they could get from each food group.
But that led to some waste, because food items that a family didn’t want or couldn’t use could not be returned. They had to be thrown or given away.
“Because we’re in the armory now, we’ve got a room dedicated to commodities,” Berry said. “We’ve set everything up like a grocery store. People come through and choose what they want.”
Each person is allowed a certain number of things from particular categories. Allowing families to choose what works best for them means less waste, and that helps the program stretch its dollars to more people.
“It has really worked out extremely well,” Berry said. “We’re extremely fortunate we have the room for that. It’s saving the program money so we can help more people.”