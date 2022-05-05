The Internet has become essential for participating in today’s modern world. School, work, medical care, paying the bills — almost every sector of life has put a vital element online.
That puts families who cannot afford Internet at a big disadvantage.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is an FCC benefit program created by Congress to ensure households can afford broadband for work, school, healthcare, and other essential aspects of life.
If you are having trouble affording Internet, the program may be able to help you. Eligibility requirements and enrollment forms are available online at https://acpbenefit.org/
After you submit an application, the second step of the process is contacting a preferred participating provider to select and ligible plan, and have the discount applied to your bill.
Some providers may have an alternative application they want you to complete.
Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to select a service plan.
MidRivers is among participating providers in this program. They can be reached at 1-800-452-2288, by texting 406-359-6887 or emailing customerservice@midrivers.com.
The ACP is not transferable, and it is limited to one monthly Internet discount per household. If it ends, or the household is no longer eligible, customers will be subject to the regular rates, terms, and conditions for their chosen provider.