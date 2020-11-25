The Richland County Treasurer would like to remind taxpayers that the first payment of 2020 real property taxes and second payment of 2020 mobile home taxes are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Payments and payment coupons may be mailed or brought to the Richland County Treasurer, 201 West Main, Sidney, MT 59270. Office hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
For your convenience, payment drop boxes are located in the Courthouse lobby and in the alley behind the Courthouse. Any payments postmarked, dropped in the drop boxes or brought to the Treasurer’s office after 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2020 will be assessed penalty and interest charges according to MCA 15-16-101.
Please call 433-1707 with any questions.