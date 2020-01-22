Due to a gastrointestinal outbreak in the community, Glendive Medical Center (GMC) and Eastern Montana Veterans Home (EMVH) of Glendive are not allowing visitors to Extended Care or Eastern Montana Veterans Home (EMVH) at this time. Acute Care and Transitional Care visitors are limited to immediate family for essential purposes only with no children 12 and under allowed.
“We are currently taking all proactive measures to stay ahead of this virus,” stated Jill Domek, vice president of Clinical Services. “We appreciate the understanding of the community to prevent the spread of the virus.”
The gastrointestinal virus produces symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps. The symptoms can appear as early as 12 hours after exposure and typically last for one or two days. You can become infected by consuming foods or liquids that are contaminated with the virus, having direct contact with an infected person, or touching surfaces containing the virus. It is important to wash your hands with soap and water to help prevent becoming infected. If you do become sick or experience symptoms, drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. It is also recommended to stay home from work or school for 48 hours following any episode of vomiting or diarrhea to prevent the spread of the infection.
Glendive Medical Center will continue to update the state of the facilities periodically on their website at gmc.org.