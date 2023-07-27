Joyce Nesper

Sidney mother Joyce Nesper makes an appeal to the Public Service Commission to not allow Montana-Dakota Utilities to raise rates to 19.1 percent.

 Greg Hitchcock

On Tuesday evening, the public expressed their displeasure with the Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) proposed rate increase that calls for an annual revenue increase of $6.1 million, or 9.1 percent.

Gathering in the MSU Extension Office Building in Sidney, they commented in person and on speaker phone to the commissioners on the Public Service Commission who are responsible for approving the utilities rates.

Costs of doing business

The costs of doing business - Prairie Community Hospital CEO Burt Keltner reported a substantial jump in energy costs within four years of doing business with Montana-Dakota Utilities.


