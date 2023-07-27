On Tuesday evening, the public expressed their displeasure with the Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) proposed rate increase that calls for an annual revenue increase of $6.1 million, or 9.1 percent.
Gathering in the MSU Extension Office Building in Sidney, they commented in person and on speaker phone to the commissioners on the Public Service Commission who are responsible for approving the utilities rates.
Sidney single mother Joyce Nesper made an appeal to the commissioners that rang across the room.
“I am just a wife. Was a wife. I make a good income, but I have two children in jail and two elderly parents who I moved to Billings,” Nesper said. “I support three households now. I am one of those people with limited income even though I have a good job.”
“I speak for a lot of people here who have things happen in life that have unexpected things come upon you and one little thing like a rate increase can be financially devastating,” she said.
On Nov. 4, 2022, Montana-Dakota Utilities filed a request to increase annual revenues by $10.5 million, or 15% overall; average residential increase request was 19.2% or $17 per month.
The Public Service Commission approved an interim increase of $1.7 million, or 2.7%, on Jan. 25, 2023 with an increase for the average residential customer at 2.7% or $2.30 per month.
On June 12, MDU filed a settlement agreement, which was signed by MDU, the PSC staff and the Montana Consumer Counsel, which calls for an annual revenue increase of $6.1 million, or 9.1%; the average residential customer would pay $8 more per month.
The PSC has the settlement agreement under consideration and has not voted on it yet.
Jason Boeshore, who represents the Richland County Dems said the MDU has been raising rates for the last three years.
“They initially asked for 19 percent, but then they said they would still be profitable with 9 percent. I am asking the question - what is the ROI?” he said. “ Is this purely going to the shareholders? Or is this going to the customer base?”
Boeshore explained that keeping the money in small communities would benefit young entrepreneurs starting their own businesses.
“The resource we need is people. If a bunch of young enterprising people want to stay in Sidney and open up a business, the cost of running the business due to power may be prohibitive,” Boeshore said.
“We need to keep people in this community. If it makes more sense to move where they can build a business, we are missing a huge opportunity. If profits are going to the shareholders, it is insulting,” he said.
Duane Mitchell, Richland County Commissioner and MDU shareholder expressed his contempt for the company.
“They take our coal mine out. With our tax base. They take our power plant out. With our tax base. Now, they are asking for more of a raise. Personally, I think they are a bunch of hypocrites that are running this company,” Mitchell said.
Former Richland Opportunities Incorporated board member Greg Miller spoke about how nonprofits are already under tight deadlines and raising rates would seriously have a negative impact on their operations.
“We are operating on a shoestring budget. They had several increases and they have to tighten their belts. Things are tight and nonprofits and churches are affected. I don’t want that money to leave the community,” he said.
Burt Keltner, Chief Executive Officer of Prairie Community Hospital in Terry, Mont., presented a letter he sent to the Public Service Commission stating statistics over a four year period where the cost of energy was increased substantially.
“Prairie Community Hospital implemented a facility- wide HVHC wide system in 2017. Our expectations were that energy costs would stabilize. That has not been the case,” Keltner said. . “Now MDU has asked for more. By most measures more is asking for 37 percent. That on top of the more we are already providing. We ask them to tighten the belt and work with the economic climate and what they have on hand,” he said.