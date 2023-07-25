Cye Franzen

Cye Franzen is awarded for the 2023 National Junior High School Rodeo Finals, Steer Saddle Bronc Riding.

 Submitted

The public is invited to a meet and greet for Cye Franzen, the national rodeo champion and rising star, at the Rodiron Grill 520 N. Central Ave. Sidney on Fri. July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.



