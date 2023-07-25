featured Public invited to a Cye Franzen Meet and Greet Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cye Franzen is awarded for the 2023 National Junior High School Rodeo Finals, Steer Saddle Bronc Riding. Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The public is invited to a meet and greet for Cye Franzen, the national rodeo champion and rising star, at the Rodiron Grill 520 N. Central Ave. Sidney on Fri. July 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Load comments See more e-editions Today's Edition Sidney Herald E-Edition 10 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Still active after 102 years Franzen wins world champion rodeo competition Sidney officials talk shop, discuss future of city Sunset Fest brings in crowd despite heat Bozeman man charged with interfering with flight crew, abusive sexual contact on aircraft Athlete of the Week Braden Harris Pools offer a means to get out the heat Richland County Sports Complex has new home Library director exits, takes job in Wyoming Sunset Fest to feature artists and entertainment Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection