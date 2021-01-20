Noticing the renovations that Quick Change Oil, LLC in Sidney underwent won't take long because once you walk in the front door, the change is right there in front of you.
The front room is just part of the overall renovations that the business had done, but it sure is an eye pleaser.
New flooring in the front room adds a nice pop to everything, and it looks great overall. The makeover, as owner Frank Saalfeld put it, also includes a new bathroom in the front room, which is wheelchair accessible.
Some of the renovations were direly needed, but others, like the front room makeover, were done to make Quick Change stand out.
"I wanted to do something that no one else has done here. No one else has got a waiting room like this, nobody's done what I've done," Saalfeld said.
And it's not just the front room, the whole building essentially got a makeover, he said.
The electrical wiring was one of the things that really needed to be updated, and with the help of Prairie Electric, everything is good to go in that department.
Saalfeld said he expected the business to only be closed a couple weeks for renovations, but even though it took a little over a month, Quick Change is now fully open again.
Plus, the results are hard to argue with.
On top of everything done to the building, Saalfeld said the business also has new lighted signs out front, and while the new front desk is not her yet, it is on its way to totally complete the front room.
Quite simply, it was time to do a remodel, Saalfeld said.
While the building's physical features may have changed, the goal and service of the business has not.
One other change that also serves that goal of Saalfeld's is that Quick Change now serves Black Rifle Coffee Company coffee, which is a veteran-owned company.
"Our biggest thing always is still, we support our troops, absolutely 110 percent," Saalfeld said.
Saalfeld and his crew were back to work with the shop fully open again on Wednesday, Jan. 20. They had already gotten some compliments about how the front room looks.
It won't take you long to see the changes Quick Change Oil LLC underwent, but it will catch your eye once you see the business the next time you stop by.