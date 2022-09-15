From left, Sidney Mayor Rick Norby, Sidney Public Works Director Jeff Hintz, Sidney Lions Club Second VP Janelle Stoner, Sidney Lions Club First VP Yvonne Gebhardt, Sidney Lion George Biebl, Sidney Lions Club President Kristin Kennedy, Sidney Parks Superintendent Stephanie Ridl and Sidney Lions Club Secretary Ron Gebhardt gather for a photo in front of the chariot where four little lions will soon be making their home. Kennedy is passing along an $8,000 check to Ridl for the project at Quilling Park.
When Stephanie Ridl first became Sidney’s parks superintendent, she had a vision. Instead of neighborhood parks that were mostly the same with your standard swings and slides, she wanted each park to have its own personality.
It’s been a fun adventure over the years, turning what used to be neighborhood parks into cute community-wide parks, but on Wednesday, her journey came full circle. Ridl founder herself back in Quilling Park where the journey began, to accept an $8,000 donation from Sidney Lions Club that will be used to add four, fun lions to the chariot that is there, as well as a sun shade so that parents or grandparents can relax as they watch their children play.
“This was the first park that I ever re-did,” Ridl told the Sidney Herald. “Essentially what was here were the huge A-frame structures that were all metal, and I mean they were ginormous. I’ve heard stories of kids launching off those swings because they were so tall, you could go really high and really, really launch yourself.”
That, however, was also a safety issue, one that prompted Ridl to come up with a completely new and innovative idea for the park.
“I talked to Central School to see if there was some sort of agility park here, instead of just like the Fort effect, you know, where it’s just the chutes and ladders that is pretty generic, if they would use it in like a PE class," Ridl recalled.
They were enthusiastic at the time, but the idea has proven popular not just with Central. Ridl has actually seen people driving from across town just to try out the agility course, which is designed for age groups 2 to 12.
“I love seeing little neighborhood parks turn into community parks,” Ridl told the Sidney Herald. “Like this one. There was no reason why people would drive across town to this park before. And now people come from all over.”
Ridl wrote grants to support her idea, and even stumbled on a sale, which allowed her to get the Matterhorn climbing equipment free of charge.
“And then the little surfboards came with it and a new swing set. Not as fun because the chains aren’t 15 feet long, but still a nice swing set,” she said.
Ridl has carried her idea of parks with individual personality out to other parks as well. One park got a toddler focus, another an adult fitness course — something for basically everyone. This has had a side benefit as well. It’s helped ease the pressure on Veterans Park, easily the city’s most popular park, by adding new and intriguing options that fill a niche.
Quilling Park is also where Ridl’s love of chartreuse began. As many have noticed, the neon green color seems to find its way into most of the parks Ridl has restyled — sometimes in a big way, such as the 10-spin at Lalonde. A 10-spin is a modern, but safer, version of the merry-go-round.
“I saw that (color), and I was like I need to carry that in, at least a little piece, in every one of my playgrounds that I redid,” Ridl said with a smile.
The color is fun, and it's eye-catching from a distance. It helps draw people in when they notice that hey, there’s something new and cool and fun here.
Quilling, of course, is not the only park Ridl is working on right now. She’s also working on the previously mentioned adult fitness course over in Johnson Park, where she’s also recently refurbished the children’s playground. The old wooden structure there was beloved by many, Ridl acknowledged, but it was old and had become a splinter hazard. It's been replaced with a safer, cube structure that Ridl said is already proving popular.
She’s also working on Lalonde and Kling parks, after which Lyndale is up. That park’s priority has been moved up the priority chain due to some worn components that forced Ridl to take some of the swings out due to liability issues.
“That one’s going to stay a little bit more traditional, mainly because it’s the red, white, and blue theme over there,” Ridl said. “The size also doesn’t really give me a lot to work with.”
The swings will be replaced and a new slide, as well as ADA compliant ground cover, instead of the existing pea gravel.
Further down the road, Ridl also has plans for Water Tower Park. Once the city has its new water tower and the old one is taken down, Water Tower Park will be moving into the circular sidewalk that presently rings the water tower. It will look as though it were designed to be that way.
“I’ve got equipment actually at the yard right now for that,” Ridl said. “It’s going to get a new slide, new swing set, but I don’t want to put it in and then, with that construction, move it all.”