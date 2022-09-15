Quilling Park soon to be home to lions

From left, Sidney Mayor Rick Norby, Sidney Public Works Director Jeff Hintz, Sidney Lions Club Second VP Janelle Stoner, Sidney Lions Club First VP Yvonne Gebhardt, Sidney Lion George Biebl, Sidney Lions Club President Kristin Kennedy, Sidney Parks Superintendent Stephanie Ridl and Sidney Lions Club Secretary Ron Gebhardt gather for a photo in front of the chariot where four little lions will soon be making their home. Kennedy is passing along an $8,000 check to Ridl for the project at Quilling Park.

 Renée Jean | Sidney Herald

When Stephanie Ridl first became Sidney’s parks superintendent, she had a vision. Instead of neighborhood parks that were mostly the same with your standard swings and slides, she wanted each park to have its own personality.

It’s been a fun adventure over the years, turning what used to be neighborhood parks into cute community-wide parks, but on Wednesday, her journey came full circle. Ridl founder herself back in Quilling Park where the journey began, to accept an $8,000 donation from Sidney Lions Club that will be used to add four, fun lions to the chariot that is there, as well as a sun shade so that parents or grandparents can relax as they watch their children play.



