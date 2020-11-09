At first glance, dirt track racing might not seem like it has anything to do with Veterans Day. But for a Sidney, Montana man, his chosen race car wrapper is all about veterans.
Philip Keller has chosen Wounded Warriors as the theme for his race car for the Duel in the Desert this week in Vegas.
But, in this case, you could say he’s hoping what happens in Vegas doesn’t just stay there. That’s because he wants to use this race. That means there’s a good chance you’ll get to see this patriotic car flying around on the dirt track circuit this year in Williston, Dickinson, and other locations.
While it’s Keller’s first time to race in Duel in the Desert, the event is in its 23rd year. Usually, the event features a different theme, and the race cars are all decorated according with “wrappers” or stickers.
There’s usually also a “best appearing” contest for the race cars, which helps the drivers earn a little money to cover their costs of competing. With COVID-19, the focus has changed shifted more to the charities, but donations can still be made to support drivers as well.
The main prize for the race is $1,000 for the winner, plus donations. Second gets $250 and third $125 plus donations.
Building the race cars is not cheap, nor are the wrappers that go around the cars. It generally costs about $600 for the wrapper alone, and new tin for the bodies, meanwhile, is around $800.
“It gets expensive fast,” Keller said. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to run that body and wrap all next year, too.”
Keller did get help from several sponsors in the area for his Wounded Warriors wrapper, including WL New Construction in Fairview, Patriot Fishing Tools, Elite Hot Oil Service, Fast Track Permitting Service, Conlin Welding, and Badlands Hydro Testing.
Keller said the Wounded Warrior theme was an easy sell to the sponsoring companies, who were all excited about the theme and this cause.
“This is a charity that I believe in,” Keller said. “I have a lot of sympathy for our veterans who get back and aren’t getting the help they need. I want to raise awareness for what they do to make sure that people know and realize how good a foundation it is.”
Those wishing to donate to race car drivers or charities can designate their donation in three ways. Donations can be made to a finishing spot in the final racing order, to a driver, or to a specific charity. In the first two cases, half the donation goes to the driver and half to the charity. In the latter case, all the money goes to the charity.
All donations must be submitted through the official form online to be counted. Find it at https://bit.ly/3n0RMGE.
Fittingly, Keller will actually be racing his Wounded Warriors-themed race car on Veterans Day. The Duel in the Desert qualifiers for the main race Saturday night actually begin on Wednesday, which is Veterans Day.
Those wishing to follow Keller and the race car action can tune in for the livestream of Duel in the Desert online at facebook.com/racexr or youtube.com/racexr.