Richland County Health Department is offering home radon test kits for Radon Action Month. The free kits will be available starting Monday, Jan. 6.
Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally. It can enter into your home through cracks or openings in walls or foundations and can become trapped inside. This gas is a leading environmental cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and a leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. Elevated radon levels have been identified throughout Montana and in every state. The geology of an area typically determines the concentrations of radon found. The EPA estimates that almost half of the homes in Montana have an elevated radon level of 4 picocuries per liter of air (pCi/L) or more. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommend that action be taken to reduce radon levels if the long term average found in your home is 4 pCi\L or higher.
There are several proven methods to reduce radon in your home, but the one primarily used is a vent pipe system and fan, which pulls radon from beneath the house and vents it to the outside.
This system, known as a soil suction radon reduction system, does not require major changes to your home. Sealing foundation cracks and other openings makes this kind of system more effective and cost-efficient.
The only way for residents to know if their home has radon is to test. To schedule an appointment to pick up a test kit or for additional information please call the Health Department at 406-433-2207 or visit richland.org.