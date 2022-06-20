The magic of art is in the transformation of common materials into something rare and uncommon. You could clearly see that magic at work during the Sunrise Festival in Sidney on Saturday.
Artists from all corners of Montana and beyond brought their creations to Sidney for the annual Sunrise Festival, filling up the streets with works from Plentywood and Miles City, and from Williston, Minnesota, and beyond.
Among these artists was young Evie Karren, with an assortment of freeze-dried foods, ranging from milk duds and taffy to ice cream and more.
The machine that does this happens to be costly, Karren’s mom Carli said. The family saved money for 10 years to buy it, intiailly with the idea behind it would be used primarily to preserve garden produce.
However, as with so many things, once you open a new door, other possibilities unfold if you let them. That was certainly the case here.
Evie had a few ideas of her own for the device, and Carli, being the mom that she is, allowed her daughter to experiment with the device, freeze drying foods one might not typically think of freeze drying. Jello for one. and ice cream for another.
At first, it was a novelty, and they were just given away to family and friends.
“They were like, ‘Oh wow!’” Evie Karren recalls.
They kept asking for more of the treats, and that’s when Evie Karren realized that there might be a demand that she could meet with a little side business.
“I can buy more balloons for the balloon animals I make,” she said.
She’s also saving up for college in Utah. She hopes to be a teacher someday.
The Karrens weren’t the only ones showing creative magic at work. Around every corner there was something new and wonderful to behold.
There were magic wallets, with an internal mechanism made of ribbons to catch and keep money safe in stylish fashion. The Brese sisters were there with jam and jewelry, side by side. For them, this is a hobby that brings them together for a day of sisterly camaraderie.
There were moss agate rock hounds from Miles City, the Purple People Eater from Minnesota, and, of course, the featured artists, Alton and Ruthann Hillesland, with their barnyard quilt blocks painted on pinewood, were also there.
More than 60 vendors, each with a unique, creative idea filled the streets for a moment with the magic of their transformations. Then, the festival itself was transformed, into a street dance. A good time was had by all.