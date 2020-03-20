The Richland County Sheriff's Office seeks information on the whereabouts of Parker Sian Morley, age 17. He was last seen in the area of County Road 131 and Highway 200, where he left at about 2 p.m. (MST) with his belongings. He was last seen wearing pink shorts, black tennis shoes and a grey or black hoodie. He has no cellphone and doesn't drive. It is believed someone came and picked him up. Please contact RCSO CrimeStoppers or your local law enforcement office if you have information on Parker Morley's location.
